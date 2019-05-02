Firestone Liberia Gives Hand to Rural School Ravaged by Storm

Firestone Liberia has announced its support to Yowee Public School, located in Bong County and its 375 students through a recent donation of building supplies. According to a release from the company, Firestone donated more than 160 sheets of zinc roofing material to the Yowee Public School, on April 26, to help facilitate repair work following a recent storm that resulted in damage to the school’s roof. In addition, Firestone Liberia provided textbooks in support of the school’s reading room.

“Firestone Liberia is pleased to be part of this renovation project, bringing relief to the students of this institution especially during the upcoming rainy season,” said Rufus Karmorh, Firestone Liberia’s public affairs manager, who made the donation on behalf of the company. “The youth of our country truly are our greatest resource.”

Karmorh re-affirmed the company’s commitment to education. Firestone Liberia operates its own school system with nearly 12,000 students enrolled – all of them dependents of employees who attend school at no cost.

Karmorh also reiterated that the company is proud to be an active partner in the socio-economic development of Liberia. This support underscores the company’s global commitment to corporate social responsibility, “Our Way to Serve“.

Johnson M. Juah, principal of the Yowee Public School, thanked the management of Firestone Liberia on behalf of the faculty and students for the company’s valuable assistance and support to the children of Liberia.

Following the presentation ceremony that was attended by Nirmal P. Paily, farm advisory manager of Firestone Liberia, and elders, chiefs and citizens of the town, parents and students took the opportunity to thank Firestone Liberia for its timely and heartwarming donation.