Firestone Liberia, CSI to Observe 10th Anniversary

Joint medical mission has provided surgeries ‘free-of-charge’ to over 900 patients

The management of Firestone-Liberia Incorporated Medical Center in partnership with the American surgical team, Children’s Surgery International (CSI), are gearing up for the next joint mission to be held in January 2020, a release has said.

The mission, according to the release, will mark the 10th anniversary of the partnership.

As with previous CSI Missions, the focus will be cranial facial (cleft lip and palate) to include urological and general surgeries.

To date, the release said, the joint mission has provided surgeries free of charge to more than 900 patients since the first surgical mission in 2010. As with previous missions, surgeries and surgical care are completely free of charge.

“This surgical mission partnership highlights Bridgestone America’s-Firestone-Liberia’s parent company-global commitment to corporate social responsibility. Our Way to Serve, that serves as a framework for the way we do business and how we create a lasting social impact in our communities where we operate,” the Firestone release has said.

The Firestone Medical Center currently treats over 5000 patients, company employees and their dependents, each month. In addition, Firestone-Liberia collaborates with the Ministry of Health and the United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) to store and administer vaccines that help prevent a range of diseases for Liberians inside and outside of the company. The hospital also works with the Ministry of Health for the awareness and control of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.