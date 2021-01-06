Finance Ministry Releases Timetable for Disbursement of Gov’t’s Payroll

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) has released a new calendar for the timely processing and disbursement of Government salaries.

In a release issued Monday, January 4, 2021, the Ministry said on the first day of every month, it would close the payroll period for the previous month, while a dummy payroll for the current month will be sent to spending entities for review and administrative actions.

The release added that by the seventh of every month, spending entities should send in their payroll adjustments, including change of account numbers, resignation and other administrative actions.

At the same time, the joint payroll team would complete the applicable adjustments and ensures that payroll vouchers are signed by designated officers of spending entities before the close of business on the first of every month.

The Ministry assures that by the 20th of every month, the Office of the Comptroller and Accountant General would ensure all salary checks are dispatched, deposited and employees’ accounts immediately credited by their respective commercial banks.

The release further indicated that the Office of the Minister of Finance will then generate the list of noncompliant entities on the 10th of each month, and will submit to the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs for publication and administrative actions.