FIFA Cancels U-17, U-20 Women’s World Cups

FIFA has cancelled the U-17 and U-20 Women’s World Cups-2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic as well as the difficulties all confederations are facing to complete the qualifiers phase.

Consequently, the phases of all the continental qualifiers have also been cancelled.

The next phase of the qualifying tournaments was postponed in August due to COVID-19.

Unlike other countries that were a part of both U-17 and U-20 qualifiers, Liberia U-17 female national team was eliminated 10-0 on aggregate in the First Round by Ghana, after defeating Niger 9-0 on aggregate in the preliminaries.

The U-20 women’s national team was still in the qualifying tournament and due to play Cameroon U-20 after eliminating Guinea 7-5 on aggregate in the preliminaries.

Liberian forward Agatha Nimene was the third top scorer in the qualifying tournament with four goals from two games.

The U-17 Women’s World Cup should have been held from February 17- March 7, 2021, in India, while the U-20 was to be held from January 20- February 2021 in Costa Rica and Panama.