FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Liberia Paired Against Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic

Liberia’s opponents for the next stage of the 2020 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers have been revealed following Tuesday’s draw in Cairo, Egypt.
Out of 40 African countries, paired in 10 groups comprising of four teams each, Liberia was among 14 sides that progressed from the first round.
The Lone Star were paired in Group C with Nigeria, Cape Verde and the Central African Republic.
According to the format of the qualification, Liberia will have to finish as group winners to progress to the next round of the qualifiers.
The ten second-round group winners play home-and-away over two legs. The five winners qualify for the World Cup. Africa has been allocated five spots in the finals, which will be played in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December.
The second round is scheduled to begin in October 2020 continuing until October 2021.
CAF African World Cup qualifying groups in full:
Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti
Group B: Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea
Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Liberia
Group D: Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Malawi
Group E: Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda
Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola
Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia
Group H: Senegal, Congo, Namibia, Togo
Group I: Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sudan
Group J: DR Congo, Benin, Madagascar, Tanzania
Lone Star Players,
You can do it. I will be watching you this year. Lone Star Players, do not accept defeat this year. Make your hometown fans proud.
Good luck!