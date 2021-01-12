‘Farmers Face Post-Harvest Losses’

Farmers in Nimba County, especially those involved in the processing of farm produce, are complaining of post harvest losses due to lack of support and markets to sell their products.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony of agro-inputs in Ganta on January 10, 2021, Mr. Boris Barlea, Director of Liberia Farmers Development Corporation, said the lack of support or market is impeding their production.

“We the farmers are faced with post harvest losses because we do not have the market for our commodities,” he said.

“We need more support from the government so we can produce more food at the finishing level,” he said.

LIFADCO, as his organization is called, is involved in helping farmers to better manage and protect their staple crops and livestock through better soil management, water resource management as well as minimizing crop and livestock waste to avoid spoilage, weeds, pests, disease and other threat.

LIFADCO is cultivating cassava production farms in 54 communities in Zoe-Geh, Saclepea Mahn, Tappita and the Gbehlay-Geh districts respectively.

LIFADCO harvested huge quantities of cassava across Nimba, but find it very difficult to find market for their harvest, leaving most of their produce to perish.

Up to present, LIFADCO is processing fufu and flour from cassava in and around Tappita.

For the bee keeping, he said, “We have 30 hives in 10 communities, and out of the 30 hives 21 hives have colonized, while at the same time about 20 snail raising pens have been set up in six communities.