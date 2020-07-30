Faith and Justice Network Liberia Ends Anti-Corruption Workshop

By Tina S. Mehnpaine

The Faith and Justice Network Liberia has concluded a one-day workshop aimed at a corruption-free environment for high schools, colleges, and universities.

The workshop, which is aimed at safeguarding students’ human dignity during COVID-19 pandemic, brought together 12th graders from the Muslim Congress High School, Free Pentecostal High School, and Lenn Millar High school. FJN is a Christian based-non-governmental organization that is promoting ecumenical social justice advocacy strategies for citizen’s participation in public policy formulations and implementation through the church to overcome poverty and inequalities.

Also, FJN affirms church members are part of the citizenry and therefore have tremendous roles to play in promoting the consciousness of citizen’s involvement towards stable democracies for just a peaceful society.

Rev. Dr. Tolbert, Regional Executive Director, admonished students to not only serve as an ambassador in their various high schools but should take their advocacy to their respective universities and colleges as well as to their communities following graduation.

“Students are about to leave us, we are hoping that when they move to universities they will become Anti-corruption specialists,” he added.

Rev. Fallah said the idea of online learning is welcoming but teachers and institutions should be able to create a safe learning atmosphere for all students and without any act of corruption. “We want a corruption-free environment for our student’s online platforms should be monitored carefully,” he said.

He noted that FJN has established 10 clubs in 10 high schools with a coordinator to speak against any form of corruption such as collecting money for tests (Flexibility fees) and students’ paying for grades, among others.

Hon. Sam Hare, Jr., UNESCO Representative, Republic of Liberia, serving as the motivational speaker, said over time corruption in high schools has been overemphasized and, as a result, corruption is under control. He Encouraged students to stand firm against anyone that may want to force them into corrupt acts.

Georgia T. Tuolee, student of the Free Pentecostal high school said she is actively engaging her colleagues to desist from any act of corruption that is giving money to teachers, paying for grades. She said Liberia is a corrupt nation because most of those who are involved in such act started it from campuses and because there was nobody to tell them that such a habit is not good today our nation is backward.

Varney A. Sheriff, students of the Muslim Congress for his part believe that if the FJN family can be able to establish the network in all high schools across the country corruption will be history.