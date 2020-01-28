Ex-LPC Commanding General Eschews Ex-Generals Association

An ex-general of the defunct and notorious Liberia Peace Council (LPC), Joseph Dweh (alias General Nyazee Barway) has promised not to form a part of any collaboration of former rebel generals as seen in the George Weah Administration but wants to do mining business that he understands best.

Dweh was among others jailed in 2012 for their alleged involvement in cross-border attacks in the Ivory Coast and was released in recent days on executive clemency granted by President George Weah.

It can be recalled that some former rebel generals, including Ofori Diah and Siafa Norman, announced forming an NGO of ex-Generals through the sponsorship of Minister of State, Nathaniel McGill. They have gone ahead to warn Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah that they would arrest him if he continues to be critical on President George Weah.

In recent times the former rebel generals were scene roaming the ground of the Capitol during the January 6 protest, something the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) condemned.

Making the confession to journalists, the ex-general in a firm tone asserted that he has no interest in joining any ‘Ex-General Group’ as a ‘free man,’ but he is only determined in doing his ‘entrepreneurial gold mining’ which he claims to have vast knowledge in.

Regarding his imprisonment, Dweh said he was wrongly imprisoned for nearly eight years for a cross- border attack into the Ivory Coast in 2012. He indicated that he took arms from 1986 – 1996.

The 62-year-old ex-general said he has four wives and 23 children and regret the death of one of his wives – Dorothy – the mother of seven children. She died while he was in prison. Nyazee made the remarks on Sunday, January 26 at the Goodness AGM Church on 24th Street, Sinkor in a program marking the turning-over of US$3,000 to him and two others.

Others who received along with him are Edward Cole alias General Girl and Steven Gloto alias Rambo/Ninja. The US$3,000 was donated by the Grand Gedeh Associations in the Americas (GGAA) through their Liaison Team, headed by Mr. Randall Youboty to the three former convicts.

Speaking colloquially, he said: I want to thank and appreciate President Weah for our freedom and the GGAA for their continued moral and financial supports which included the hiring of lawyers, medications, and feeding.” “We also want to thank the Good News Church for their prayers.” Also, Cole who is famously called General Girl also thanked the GGAA and the Good News AGM Church for support.

General Nyazee, known to be the ring leader, was indicted by the Grand Jury for Montserrado County on October 30, 2012, along with seven others after they were arrested and charged with the commission of the crimes of mercenaries — a felony of the first degree. They were also charged for murder, rape, arson, and theft of property.

It may be recalled that 13 of the 19 Liberians arrested and indicted were from Grand Gedeh County. Meanwhile, the chairman of the GGAA’s Liaison Team, Mr. Youboty, said the US$3,000 given to the three former convicts are intended to integrate them into the society after nearly eight years of being in jail. Mr. Youboty disclosed that the GGAA has agreed to erect a 12-foot Bronze Sculpture in memory of the late President Samuel K. Doe in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County.

The value of the 12-foot Bronze Sculpture is estimated at US$60,000. Though he didn’t say how the US$60,000 will be raised and when it would be launched or dedicated, there are unconfirmed reports that groundbreaking for the 12-foot Bronze Sculpture of President Doe will be on May 6 in celebration of his 69th birthday.

The GGAA Liaison Team chairman also revealed that a State-of-the-Art Resource Center will be built in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, at the cost of US$350,000. Accordingly, the State-of-the-Art Resource Center is expected to include mini basketball court, mini football pitch, and others.