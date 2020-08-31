Ex-Czech Republic Consul Gen. Sochor’s Police Clearance Probed

Several officers of the National Central Bureau (NCB) of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), at the Liberia National Police (LNP), are said to be under investigation for having colluded with the former Consul General of the Czech Republic to Liberia, Karel Sochor, during his diplomatic mission in Liberia, to issue him a police clearance are being questioned.

Their questioning is part of the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) investigation into the incident, a credible report obtained by the Daily Observer disclosed.

Liberia’s Interpol office has transmitted the revocation of Sochor’s police clearance letter to their counterpart in Prague, the capital city of the Czech Republic.

Initially, the police clearance letter dated August 3, 2020, which was also submitted to the Interpol in Prague, claimed that Sochor had no criminal records in Liberia, although, the Criminal Court ‘C’ at the Temple of Justice, on July 21, 2020, ordered officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) to arrest Sochor on accusation that he had duped two Czech Republic investors, Pavel Miloschewsky and Martin Miloschewsky of over US$2 million in cash, while on his assignment in Liberia.

The court’s order was also signed by several senior officers of the LNP to include Inspector General Patrick Sudue, prior to the issuance of the police clearance.

Sochor was expected to stand trial on August 25, 2020, in his native homeland, the Czech Republic, for allegedly duping the Miloschewsky brothers, when he obtained the police clearance that is now revoked.

The NCB is an organization ensures and promotes mutual assistance between all criminal police authorities within the limits of laws existing in different countries and in the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

It is the global policing organization that has the capacity to serve the policing world on global bases to ensure day-to-day international police cooperation.

The revocation, letter dated August 13, 2020 signed by DCP Theresa J. Grandor, chief of Interpol Division and addressed to NCB Prague, IPCQ, Zone 5 and ALL NCBs.

The letter had as it captioned: ”NCB Monrovia Revokes the Police Clearance Obtained from our office by the below person.”

It reads: “With compliment, I refer you to the above subject and kindly request you to dishonor the Police Clearance issued to the below person wherever it is presented and provisionally arrest the bearer below and immediately contact NCB Monrovia for next course of action.”

It continues, “Karel Sochor, date of birth 08-11-1958, Passport#40840944 and nationality Czech.”

The letter concludes, “However, week and days after the issuance of the police clearance from our office, we have received criminal indictment notification against him from our Competent Judicial Authority and he is believed to be out of Liberia.”

Meanwhile, a copy of the previous letter, dated August 3, 2020, which cleared Sochor of criminality and is signed by DCP Theresa J. Grandor, chief of Interpol Division, is also with this paper.

The letter reads, “This is to certify that the National Central Bureau Interpol Monrovia, in keeping with search conducted of our records, databases and that of our counterpart, the below listed person shows to have no criminal record: name Sochor Karel, date of birth:08/11/1958, passport No. 40840944, nationality: Czech.”

It continues, ”Kindly find attached result of search conducted on the above named person for your easy reference. This therefore, serves as a police clearance from our office.”

Investigation continues.