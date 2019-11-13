European Union Scholarship Opportunity Announced

The European Union (EU) delegation in Liberia on Tuesday, November 12, announced a one-day information session on its Erasmus+ program to be held at the Fendall Campus of the University of Liberia (UL) on today, November 13, 2019.

According to a release, the Erasmus+ is a European Union program which provides scholarship opportunities to study in Europe. The Erasmus+ consists of four different components: Student Credit Mobility and Staff Mobility, Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Degrees, Capacity Building Projects in the Field of Higher Education and the Jean Monnet Activities.

The EU will provide scholarships to those applicants who will qualify to participate under the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Degrees, which is available to students who have completed undergraduate studies.

Under this module, applicants are required to study for one or two years. They will also be required to study in at least two European countries. Under this segment of the Erasmus+, grants are also available for visiting scholars and guest lecturers who bring added value to the degree course.

Liberians are eligible to apply, the release said.

At the information session, facts on how to apply, which countries and fields of studies are available will be discussed. This year’s Erasmus+ call for proposals was launched on November 5, 2019. The EU is encouraging more Liberians to apply and to take advantage of this information session.

Since the Erasmus+ program was launched in 2014, more than 26,247 exchanges involving African faculties and students have been financed by the EU.