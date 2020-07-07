EU, UK Ambassadors Bid Farewell to President Weah

The Ambassadors of Britain and the European Union (EU) accredited to Liberia on Monday paid a courtesy call on President George Manneh Weah to bid him farewell as they conclude their respective missions to the country.

Both envoys, David Belgrove of Britain and EU’s Hélène Cavé, have been strong supporters of Liberia’s development drive, including the socio-economic recovery efforts of the Weah-led government.

At the recent signing ceremony of a financing agreement between the European Union and Liberia recently, Ambassador Cavé, said the training of young people for the agriculture and energy sectors is a strong focus of EU support to Liberia. She said both sectors remain key to sustainable development.

Ambassador Belgrove of Britain has also been central to his country’s partnership with Liberia since his placement in 2015. He was very instrumental to the success of the recent UK-Liberia high-level business forum, which was aimed at touting Liberia’s business opportunities to British investors.

The Liberian Leader extolled both envoys for their service, while conveying the gratitude of the Liberian people. He wished them well in their new undertakings and assured them of Liberia’s support.