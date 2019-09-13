EU-Liberia Young Media Professionals Campaign Kicks Off

The delegation of the European Union (EU) to Liberia in collaboration with the government through its National Authorizing Office (NAO) is looking to fill eight temporary positions for its “Young Media Professionals Awareness Campaign,” a release has said.

Young media professionals from the EU and Liberia with “excellent journalistic, and interpersonal skills,” will contribute to highlighting the EU’s development support to the country.

According to the release, the EU has been supporting Liberia’s development since 1973, and for the budget period 2014-2020, the EU has allocated 279 million Euros for Good Governance, Agriculture, Forestry, Education, Energy and Transport sectors.

To bring forward the positive impact of the EU and Liberia partnership ongoing for many decades, eight young media professionals will be selected both from the EU and Liberia (between the ages of 20-35), which will receive media equipment, training, stipend, will travel across Liberia for two weeks, and visit key Liberian media outlets to present the results of their research and reporting.

Vera Kellen, Program Manager of the EU in Liberia, who launched the Young Media Professionals Awareness Campaign, said that “A key responsibility of the Young Media Professionals selected, is to conduct research on the five thematic areas, visit EU-Funded programs and bring back compelling multimedia content that illustrate the human impact of these programs for wider distribution.”

Kellen added that during the 30-day campaign period, the selected Young Media Professionals from the EU Member States and Liberia will not only uncover and report stories about the positive changes in the country, but they will also enjoy experiencing intercultural exchange opportunities.

The EU-Liberia Partnership cooperates with Blanquerna Ramon Llull University in Barcelona, Spain to assist with the selection process of candidates from the EU Member States, while a committee of veteran journalists from key media institutions, and universities will conduct the selection process in Liberia.

According to the release, candidates will be vetted by both entities.

Further details about the program, eligibility requirements and application guidelines can be found on the Executive Mansion, and the Ministry of Information Culture and Tourism (MICAT) websites.

Interested candidates that meet the eligibility criteria are strongly advised to apply by the application deadline 30 September 2019.