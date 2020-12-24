EPS Honors UBA Liberia for Quality Banking Services

For providing quality banking service, the United Bank for Africa Liberia (UBA) has been honored by the Country’s elite Security Service, the Executive Protection Service (EPS).

The certificate which read, “In recognition of your invaluable services to the Executive Protection Services, Republic of Liberia, under the leadership of Madam Nkechi Arizor, as managing Director of UBA, proved worthy of our sincere appreciation and awarded you this certificate. Your honour and courage to duty bring credit upon yourself and the professional men and women of the entire UBA.”

The Executive Director of the EPS, Mr. Trokon Roberts further placed the spotlight on activities of the bank that led to the recognition.

According to him, the timely handling of his entity’s payroll, the availability of numerous digital products which serves as an alternative to physically coming to the bank, and the great customer service were among the several reasons for said honour.

Director Roberts furthered that he was pleased with how happy and satisfied his entire staff is, with the selection of UBA as their banking institution.

UBA Liberia Managing Director and chief executive officer Madam Nkechi Arizor, who received the honour on behalf of the bank, firstly commended her staff, saying “you all are the reason we are having all these great things.”

She pointed out that UBA is opened to continuously do business with both customers and prospects while contributing to the growth and development of Liberia.

She called on Liberians and the business community, in general, to make use of several products offered by the bank including, loans with lowest interest rates, investment banking among others.

Meanwhile, UBA is a pan African Bank with presence in twenty-three African Countries, London, Paris and the United States.