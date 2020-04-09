EPS Donates 200 Bags of Rice and Other Assorted Items to Vulnerable People in New Kru Town

The Executive Protection Service (EPS) has donated huge quantity of food and non-food items to the most vulnerable population of the Borough of New Kru Town in Monrovia.

While presenting the food and non-food items, the Director of the Executive Protection Service (EPS), Hon. Trokon N. Roberts said, “we have come to impact this community in a special way in fighting against the deadly coronavirus.”

He said considering the population of New Kru Town, the items donated are not enough for everyone, adding; “this is why we decided to identify those who cannot afford it at all”.

He urged the beneficiaries who are from the 25 communities of New Kru Town to obey the instructions of health authorities and take the fight against CORONAVIRUS very serious including social distancing to the washing of hands. He said every piece of advice regarding the fight against COVID-19 is very important.

The items donated are 200 bags of rice, 1000 sanitizing buckets, 30 cartons of powder soap, 20 cartons of cholera and other sanitizing materials.

The occasion was graced by District #16 Lawmaker, Hon. Dixon Seboe and the governor of the Borough of New Kru.

In his remarks, Representative Seboe said when you look at the fight against the Coronavirus worldwide, the security people are taking the lead even though this is a medical issue but it is also a security issue. He noted that the gesture by the EPS is an indication that our country is on par with the international community in the fight against COVID-19.

He then extended thanks and appreciation to the EPS and assured that the items will be distributed among the most vulnerable dwellers of the 25 communities of New Kru Town under his supervision.