EPA, UNDP Build System to Hold Environmental Data

…Also train IT Specialists

Authorities of the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) have built a platform to hold all environmental data and information aimed at enhancing the country’s development processes.

The two entities have also begun training information technology specialists from line government ministries and agencies about the system, an EPA release said.

The Environmental Knowledge Management System (EKMS), which is yet to be launched, is a multi-year, cross-sector engagement that supports collaboration among government staff, research centers, think tanks, practitioners, and private firms in tackling global environmental challenges.

It was built under the Cross-Cutting Capacity Development (CCCD) Project, which seeks to enable Liberia make better decisions to meet and sustain global environmental obligations as well as strengthen a targeted set of national capacities, to deliver and sustain global environmental outcomes within the framework of sustainable development priorities.

Also, the EPA and UNDP on Monday, 18 November 2019, began a five day ‘learning-by-doing training’ in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, to use the EKMS to demonstrate its value at improving a more holistic and resilient construction of the selected sector plan in keeping with Rio Convention obligations. It is among many others expected to provide understanding on what environmental knowledge is and how to validate data information and knowledge as well as increased institutions’ benefits with an effective knowledge management strategy.

According to the release, the training would also focus on the typology of information and knowledge, identification of information and knowledge needs, and the acquisition, discovery, storage, organization, sharing, use and application of information in the organizational context in digital environment.

The Head of the CCCD Project, Aaron Wesseh, said the project is in line with the GEF-6 CCCD strategy objectives one, three, and five, which call for countries to integrate global environmental needs into management information systems and monitoring, integrate multilateral environmental agreements provision into national policy, legislative and regulatory frameworks and update national capacity self-assessment respectively.

Wesseh told the opening of the training that the project will help Liberia to make better decisions to meet and sustain global environmental obligations, including biodiversity, climate change and desertification.

According to him, Liberia must have the capacity to coordinate efforts as well as best practices for integrating global environmental priorities into planning, decision-making, and reporting processes.

The CCCD Project, Mr. Wesseh said, is being carried out via four linked components as a means to achieve the goal and objective, including the development of an integrated EKMS, enhancement of institutional and technical capacities for mainstreaming, develop, and utilize policies and legislative framework for effective implementation of the three RIO Conventions.

Chief Technical Adviser to the CCCD Project, Dr. Kolleh Bangura, welcomed participants drawn from institutions involved with natural resource management. The project is being sponsored by the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

Dr. Bangura lauded the CCCD Project Manager and the consultant for making the construction of the platform successful.

He expressed the hope that the IT Specialists would bring environmental data from their institutions to be uploaded to the platform, stressing the need to have all environmental data in one place.