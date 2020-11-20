EPA to Create Green Corridors in Major Cities

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has concluded a two-day Green Corridor Technical Meeting in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The two days event which began on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 was intended to provide technical inputs that would help drive the creation of green corridors in five cities. The five municipalities include Monrovia, Paynesville, Buchanan, Gbarnga, and Ganta. The event is also intended to enhance climate change mitigation drive.

According to an EPA release, the creation of green corridors in these cities is intended to enhance adaptation, as the impacts and effects of climate change increase and affect multiple sectors across Liberia.

The meeting, however, brought together city Mayors, development superintendents, and representatives of the Ministries of Finance and Development Planning, Forestry Development Authorities (FDA) and counties engineers placed focus on the conduct of feasibility analysis of the available quantitative data on the adaptation potential of adding green corridors to these five cities.

The EPA release further stated that, creation of green corridors will focus on the planting of trees that serve as windbreakers provision of shade and beautification.

Most emerging cities in Liberia, including Ganta and Buchanan are often hit by storms which lead to the destruction of houses and other properties. This is basically caused by the fact that the trees that once prevented storms have all been cut down for the purpose of building homes in these cities. Others also cut down those trees, mainly mango trees to burn and get out charcoal that is basically used as a major source of energy in post-war Liberia.

The meeting that also sought to recommend targets to be added to the 2020 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) was facilitated by Ephrat Yovel, an international expert who did presentation on the concept of Urban Green Corridors and overview of urbanization in these cities.

“Liberia submitted its first NDC in 2015. The document outlined the country’s intended actions to contribute to the global effort to combat climate change,” the EPA said.

Authorities at the EPA also noted that Liberia’s NDC presents a platform to integrate its Low Carbon Development Strategy into the country’s long-term sustainable development vision by 2030 (Agenda for Transformation).

The release noted that Liberia’s mitigation targets include: Reducing Greenhouse Gases (GHGs) by at least 10% by 2030; Improving energy efficiency by at least 20% by 2030; Raising share of renewable energy to at least 30% of electricity production and 10% of overall energy consumption by 2030; and Replacing cooking stoves with low thermal efficiency (5-10%) with the high efficiency (40%) stoves.

Liberia has also planned to implement adaption actions in sectors such as energy, agriculture, forestry, fishery, health, coastal.

The country has an opportunity to revise and resubmit its NDC in October 2020, including, raising ambition in mitigation actions and improving access to financial support for their implementation, as part of the Paris Agreement’s NDC update process, the release concluded.

The meeting was funded by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and NDC Partnership through Conservation International (CI) and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).