EPA, CI Conduct Training in Gender Mainstreaming on Greenhouse Emissions

The Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) in collaboration with Conservation International (CI) on Thursday, November 14, 2019, held a one-day Gender Awareness Training in Monrovia, to raise awareness on the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders in gender mainstreaming on greenhouse gas (GHG) and Monitoring Reporting and Verification (MRV) of GHG emissions, a release has said.

The training, according to the release, was held under the auspices of the Capacity-building Initiative for Transparency Elements of the Paris Climate Agreement (CBIT) Project, funded by Global Environment Facility (GEF).

CBIT Project Manager Yekeh P. Johnson came into fulfillment as a result of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, which primarily rests upon a foundation of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), originally submitted by Parties to the Convention in 2015 and formally adopted on November 4, 2016.

Each NDC, according to Mr. Johnson, represents the national plan and pledges individual countries have made to meet the universal goal of keeping global temperature increases to well below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels (while aiming for 1.5 degrees Celsius) to avoid the worst impact of climate change.

He said that the project seeks to strengthen national institutions for transparency-related activities in line with national priorities, provide relevant tools, training, and assistance for meeting the provisions stipulated in Article 13 of the Agreement.

Mr. Johnson said that it is also intended to assist in the improvement of transparency over time.

CI Country Director, Madam Jessica Donovan, said she was excited that her institution was co-hosting the training with the EPA and other sectors of the government.

Madam Donovan said that the training was intended to increase transparency around GHG emissions, and that the forum would specifically focused on gender, because men and women feel the effect of climate change differently.

She said it was necessary to have a place to “track things and keep information so that we can adapt and address the issues of climate change; so that we make sure we are addressing the most vulnerable people.”

She also called on participants, which comprised mostly women, to help figure out how they are going to mainstream gender into the objectives of the CBIT Project.

The training attracted three presentations done by Arthur R. M. Becker, National CBIT Focal Point, Margaret Beyslow of the EPA and Assaf Kumeh Salim from United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Mr. Becker provided an overview of the CBIT Project in Liberia, while Madam Beyslow presented on Liberia National Gender and Climate Change Policy in relations to GHG, MRV and Data System.

Mr. Salim’s presentation was titled, “Gender Mainstreaming-a Perspective of the Liberian Biennial Update Report (BUR) and National Communication (NC).”