EPA Boss Blama Returns to Post

President George Weah has reinstated the suspended Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Nathaniel Blama. The decision comes a little over four months after Mr. Blama was announced as the index case of the Coronavirus virus disease in the Country.

The President said in a release on March 16, 2020, that he suspended the EPA boss for time indefinite for what he (Weah) called “Repeatedly violating prescribed health protocols and endangering public health.”

The Executive Mansion said that Blama evaded established health protocols set up at the Roberts International Airport and refused to adhere to medical advice when a team visited his home. The suspension came hours after being announced as Liberia’s first COVID-19 confirmed case, upon arriving from Green Climate Fund board meeting in Switzerland. But exactly four months and fourteen days, President Weah had thought it prudent to reinstate his senior environmental lieutenant. A late Thursday Executive Mansion release quotes the President as saying that Dr. Blama is reinstated at the EPA with immediate effect.

During his suspension, many Liberians as well as professional environmental groups have been urging President Weah to reinstate the suspended EPA boss. One of such groups was the Union of Certified Environmental Professionals of Liberia (UCEPL), which said that Dr. Blama had worked tirelessly to make the agency more vibrant and has positioned it into the international limelight. “As such, there is no need to reinvent the wheel of leadership at the entity,” the group said in a release in May.

UCEPL said that the EPA is a specialized agency and needs technocrats and experienced professionals like Dr. Blama to lead it in the right direction. “He has done a lot to bring the EPA to a place of recognition. He has really built upon what his predecessor did. The pieces of evidence to these effects are visible, both locally and internationally,” it said.

The UCEPL head said the EPA boss was not suspended because of incompetence or derelict in the execution of his duties as Executive Director of the EPA. “On the contrary, he contracted the Coronavirus while on official duties in the interest of our beloved Country. We want the President to give him a second chance,” the statement said.

UCEPL president, Mr. Dweh Siehwloh Boley, in a brief statement last evening expressed “thanks and appreciation to President Weah for reinstatement of Mr. Nathaniel Blama as Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia.”

However, social media became inundated immediately with reactions over the EPA’s boss’s alleged actions that precipitated the President’s decision against him. Some began bashing him for “posturing and big-shots-mentality” allegedly exhibited at the RIA.

Others, however, believed that the disciplinary action by the President was a bit hasty, given the life-threatening nature of Mr. Blama’s medical condition at the time and should not have compounded his situation–probably exacerbating his already traumatic condition.

President Acted in Good faith

Those who had expected the suspended EPA boss to be furious over the action of the President were disappointed when Blama, immediately upon his discharge from the treatment unit, told newsmen that the President’s decision was in good faith. He, however, stated that some of the information at the time was distorted.

“At the time and given the situation, everybody was out of play. I didn’t feel any indifference; I think the President acted wisely to put me out of play. If it were you in that position, it would be a hot seat, it would be a hot decision. “So, I’m not particularly angry. I think the President acted wisely. Over time the truth was revealed, I was exonerated so I don’t feel bad. I always say this to my staff and to my friends; I don’t feel bad when people misrepresent me,” he said.

Liberia has made a lot of strides under Blama’s leadership at the EPA. Through him, The Government of Liberia took major steps in attracting donor supports to address environmental and climate change challenges, improve the quality of living for Liberians, and give a boost to the economy.

His innovative leadership led to Liberia ratifying the Paris Agreement on climate change in June 2018–a feat that was described as a ‘milestone achievement’ that will help foster low-carbon climate-resilient development in the country.

“Dr. Blama’s leadership ensured that the EPA joined forces with the UNDP to facilitate the Paris Agreement ratification process in the country,” a renowned environmentalist told the Daily Observer.

He said the ratification brought the country one step closer to reaching its goals for low-carbon, climate-resilient development. Under his watch, the country also hosted the Green Climate Fund (GCF) Informal Board Meeting early this year. The meeting was aimed at sharpening the board’s vision and strategic priorities to deliver a greater impact in support of climate action in the developing countries it serves. The meeting was the first of its kind in West Africa and the second on the continent.