Eminent Clan Chief Dies of ‘Snake Bite’ in Nimba

One of the long-serving clan chiefs in Nimba County has reportedly died from a snake bite, an incident which residents said occurred right in front of the deceased’s residence in Flumpa Town, Gblan Chiefdom, Leewehpea Administrative District, Nimba County, a fortnight ago.

A family source informed Radio Saclapea, a community radio station that Elder David Dahn met his death recently around 1:00 a.m., when he came outside to attend to nature (urinate).

According to a family member, Chief Dahn came out of his house and suddenly he shouted that a tiny crawling creature had bitten him.

“It was in no time following the report, when Chief Dahn died,” family member told the radio.

“Shortly after attending to nature call, Chief Dahn informed one of his wives (not named) that he was feeling pain in his left foot as though something stung him while outdoors. So when they came outdoor, they discovered a very small snake, which presupposed that the chief was really bitten,” one resident said.

The residents who came to the chief’s rescue caught and killed the snake.

One of the residents said it was when a herbalist was dispatched to find the required leaf to apply to the victim, a resident rushed to the inform the others that the chief had died. This was to the disbelief of the locals.

Many of the locals described the death of Chief Dahn as mysterious, “because for a snake to bite someone and within an hour the person is pronounce dead, while herbalists are attending to the victim, is uncommon.”

The late Chief David Dahn served the clan from 1985 up to the time of his death, making him one of the longest serving clan chiefs in the Gblan Chiefdom.

He is survived by his three wives, 30 children, several grandchildren and over 35 great grandchildren. He has meanwhile been buried in his home, Flumpa, Nimba County Electoral District #8.