Electricity Restored at Capitol

Authorities at the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) on Wednesday July 10, 2019 announced the full restoration of power supply to the Capitol. This latest development, according to a release from the entity became necessary shortly after the installation of a new 1500 KVA transformer.

The Capitol is the official seat of the legislature, located opposite the Executive Mansion, on Capitol Hill. The Capitol previously had a 1000 kVA transformer installed, but due to the addition of two annexes to the main structure, the installed capacity could no longer withstand the increased load, thereby experiencing power outage over the time.

Th situation prompted members of the legislature to write the LEC management on August 30, 2018, requesting the procurement, transportation and installation of a 1500 KVA transformer.

LEC, without delay, immediately commenced a procurement process for a new transformer that would accommodate the Capitol Building at full load.

The new transformer, according to the release was delivered and installed at a cost of US$48,896 and supply was restored on July 11, 2019.

The LEC says it is “extremely grateful to the Legislature for the level of support and cooperation throughout the process leading to the procurement and subsequent restoration of electricity supply to the Capitol Building.

“LEC is also grateful for the understanding and forbearance of its paying customers, in communities without electricity due to faulty transformers, and asks for their continued understanding as management continues with the process of replacing the transformers and restoring of electricity supply, the release concluded.