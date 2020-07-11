EFLA Starts Rice Distribution Campaign

The European Federation of Liberian Associations (EFLA) has begun its monthly rice distribution program, to ensure food sufficiency among the vulnerable population during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign, which began recently, starts with a 100-bag of rice donation to three orphanages in Margibi and Bong counties. Orphanages that benefited from the donation included Christina F. Blamo Children Future Program in Kakata, Peter W. Sayklons Orphanage home in David Cooper Town, Bong Mines highway, and Children Aid Liberia Orphanage, in Gbarnga.

The donation, according to radio personality Master Queen (Grace Weah), is the result of the EFLA members’ desire and passion for the welfare of the downtrodden and vulnerable people in society.

“Our goal is to help these orphanages stay afloat by not running out of food in the midst of the pandemic, which has already made life difficult,” said Master Queen, the EFLA’s Liberia representative. “We are worried about the likely food shortage for the children in the orphanage during this period. That is why we stepped in to help. This way, we can assist the Government of Liberia to ensure that vulnerable people in the country don’t go to bed hungry, most especially, orphans.”

She added that the food distribution campaign, which is meant to last for a year, will benefit more than 50 orphanages and other vulnerable groups of people.

“It may not be that much, but a little can go a long way to help these orphanages stay afloat by not running out of food in the midst of the pandemic, which has already made life difficult. It can alleviate some of the suffering the pandemic has brought to these people,” she said.

Meanwhile, Master Queen has assured the Government of Liberia of the EFLA’s continued commitment in the fight against COVID-19, to restore normalcy in Liberia.

In brief remarks, the beneficiaries praised the association for the timely gesture and promised to make judicious use of the items. They added that the donations came at a time when Covid-19 is having a serious effect on their food supply.

They thanked to the association for deeming them worthy and coming to their rescue at this crucial time. “We remain forever grateful,” they said.