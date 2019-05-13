Edwin J. Dunbar Dies

…Civil Engineer, son of George Dunbar

Mr. Edwin J Dunbar, son of the legendary Liberian father, George Dunbar, died on May 8, 2019 in Texas, United States of America, a family source informed the Daily Observer.

He was in his 85th year.

A 1954 graduate of the Booker Washington Institute (BWI), Edwin Dunbar was one of the first group of students that President W.V.S. Tubman sent to Indiana Polytech to study Civil Engineering.

He successfully qualified, returned home and commenced work with Raymond Concrete Pile, the American company that built the Free Port of Monrovia and many other paved roads in the Liberian capital.

Edwin later joined the Department of Public Works and Utilities and was assigned to supervise the construction of the streets in Harper, Cape Palmas. He later, during the Tolbert administration, became Deputy Minister of Action for Development and Progress.

Following the April 12, 1980 coup d’état that overthrew the Tolbert government, Dunbar returned with his family to the United States and settled in Dallas, Texas, where he remained professionally engaged until his death last week.

Edwin J. Dunbar was born on September 24, 1934 to the union of Mr. George Dunbar and his wife Elaine, of Palala, Bong County.

Among his siblings by the same mother were Mrs. Milly Dunbar Baker, wife of the late former president of Cuttington College and Divinity School (now Cuttington University), Dr. Christian E. Baker, Richard Dunbar, and Mrs. Sophie Dunbar Boayue.

Like many of George Dunbar’s sons, Edwin attended the BWI, where he studied Architectural Drafting and other technical subjects, before earning a scholarship to study Civil Engineering at Indiana Polytech.

Following his graduation, Edwin returned home with his wife, Mrs. Roxie Elaine Martin Dunbar. This marriage that lasted for over 58 years, until she predeceased him.

Among Edwin’s 27 classmates at BWI were his buddy and fellow civil engineer, Gabriel Johnson Tucker, who also studied at Indiana Polytech; John Payne Tucker, older brother of Gabriel, Elfric K. Porte, James Mitchell and Milton Birch.

Mr. Edwin Dunbar is survived by three daughters, Mrs. Aletha Korto Dunbar Hoff, Dr. Winnie Dunbar-Davies, Mildred Elaine (Millie) Dunbar, sons Edwin J. Dunbar Jr., William Garfield Dunbar, Judge Roosevelt Scheapolor Dunbar of Liberia, Pastor Calvin Dunbar of the Bahamas, Abraham Lincoln Dunbar, Irving Augustus Levi Dunbar (Duke) and a host of grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.