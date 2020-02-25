Edward Ledlum Joins Belarus’ Energetik

Former LISCR FC forward Edward Ledlum has joined Belarusian side FC Energetik-BGU Minsk on a two-year deal. FC Energetik is a Belarusian football club based in Minsk and was founded in 1996 as Zvezda Minsk. BGU is a Russian abbreviation and stands for the Belarusian State University. The deal was completed on Monday after the young forward played several games for the club since LISCR FC and Energetik reached an agreement for his transfer in January of 2020.

LISCR FC in a post on its official page thanked Ledlum for his services during his three years spell at the club. Ledlum was part of coach Tapha Manneh’s historic squad that won the 2016/17 championship unbeaten along with the FA Cup.

Ledlum, 20, played a crucial role in helping Montserrado County win the 2016-17 Liberia National County Meet and was later announced as the Most Valuable Player of the sporting festival that year, thus promoting LISCR FC decision to sign the young forward on a three-year deal for an undisclosed amount.

“Great things never come from comfort zones. Dream it, wish it, do it, this is just the beginning of a new chapter,” Ledlum wrote on his social media page. “To the LISCR FC family, today has been a day that will always be marked in my life. I can only thank everyone, countless simples of affection that I will always have in my heart. To the fans, thank you for the support. The harder you work for something, the greater you’ll feel when you achieve it.”

Ledlum will now join best friend David Tweh who joined the club in March of 2019. Ledlum is the third Liberian to play for the club after Tweh and Eugen Swen earlier joined the club.

The 20-year-old is among several players that recently left LISCR after the club reached agreements with clubs outside of Liberia.