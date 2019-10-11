Education Ministry Commences Validation for Pensioners

In an effort to validate all recommended pensioners, a team from the Ministry of Education (MoE), the Civil Service Agency (CSA) and the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) will travel throughout the country, to fill and sign the C1 Form for the process of retiring those who have reached the age of retirement according to the CSA Standing Order, a release has said.

The purpose of this exercise, according to the release, is to validate those who have been recommended and are actual beneficiaries of the government’s retirement benefits.

Meanwhile, the government, being cognizant of the fact that those who have sincerely worked and faithfully contributed their expertise in developing the country’s workforce, is bound to honor and have them certificated. These professionals have either worked for at least 25 years or reached the age of 65 years respectively.

The MoE wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks to all recommended retirees for their “professional and dedicated services rendered towards improving the education system.”

Henceforth, the ministry has called on all County Education Officers (CEOs), District Education Officers (DEOs) and principals of the public schools to cooperate and work with the team for the successful implementation of the exercise.

Validating Schedule Dates for Pensioners are as follow: