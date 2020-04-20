Comenius USA Identifies With Liberian Students, amid COVID-19 Fright

The Comenius School of Creative Leadership USA has identified with 150 students from the Future Foundation International Academy (FFLA) located in Rehab Community, Paynesville, with assorted food items and educational materials amid the coronavirus outbreak that has led to the closure of schools across the country.

Even though schools are closed for the period now due to the health emergency in the country and the world over, the administrators of FFIA, Robert Bimba, said the intervention is meant to encourage students’ commitment toward home learning, while awaiting improvement in the current health crisis to resume normal classes.

He stated that the Comenius is one of the best highly rated Christian schools in the US that is working with FFIA to assist less privileged kids access quality education.

According to him, the program is in partnership with FFIA and the Abide in the Vine Fellowship Liberia and the Community of Hope Agriculture Project (CHAP).

Bimba stated that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 with Liberia first case reported in March 2020, FFIA closed her school in keeping with the Ministry of Education’s mandate, and they have been thinking of ways to keep students engaged.

“The staffs of Comenius had held several zoom prayers meetings with FFIA including an international zoom educators to exchange meetings with others from around the world to share their ongoing online school with their students,” he disclosed.

“Liberia got inspired to start something, considering our context to initiate the Home Reading on Learning and Leading Program (H-ROLL),” he added.

He said since March of this year his institution has replicated the idea of the H-ROLL program serving students weekly by having parents pick and drop ,lessons, assignments ,notes, reading materials and tests during the weeks.

“Many parents and students appreciate the program,” stating that keeping them engaged educationally during this crisis without losing their school timeline is significant.

The distribution of the assorted food items and educational materials was witnessed by J. Maxime Bleetahn, Director of Communications at the Ministry of Education.

Bleetahn commended the donor for their timely and generous support towards the students, adding that without food it would be very hard to carry out the Home Learning during the health crisis.

“We welcome the initiative very highly and pray it addresses the intended purpose as the country’s effort in curbing the virus these critical times is essential,” he said.

Yawa Wesso, chairman of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA), said that the parents were pleased with the initiative and appealed to the donor to continue the assistance.

A student of the school, Korto David of Grade 5, extended thanks to Comenius and said the assistance was beyond their imaginations as it brought joy and smiles to them.

“We remain grateful to the donor, particular in these challenging times,” David said.

Lucia Bimba , Head of FFIA , thanked Comenius and partners for the timely contribution and said there was no better time than this.