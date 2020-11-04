Editors Forum Begins Today

The Liberian Editors Forum organized by the Publishers Association of Liberia (PAL) in collaboration with INTERNEWS, with support from USAID, opens today, November 4, at the Corina Hotel in Sinkor.

Seventeen Editors representing 17 media institutions are expected to attend the high-level Media Editors Forum under the theme: Strengthening Media Editorial Leadership During Elections.

Four Speakers have been selected to lecture on key topics relevant to the role of the media in civic and voters’ education, Avoiding conflict during elections, security implications and precautions for Journalists and how the media can ensure balanced coverage of election activities.

The four speakers are the Minister of Information, Mr. Legerhood J. Rennie; Mr. Paul Wreh-Wilson, Director of Civil and Voters’ education at the National Elections Commission; Mr. Thomas Kaydor, Assistant Professor at the University of Liberia; and Senator Steve Zargo of Lofa County.

The President of the Press Union of Liberia, Mr. Charles Coffey and Lien Bach, Chief of Party at the Internews Liberia Media Development Program are expected to make special remarks.

The Forum will be climaxed with the launch of an Editorial Handbook for Media Editors, a USAID sponsored manual for Editors covering Elections. The one-day Forum begins at 8:30 prompt, with all participants urged to be on time.