ECREP Donates IPC Items to 3 Clinics in Rural Montserrado County

In an effort to combat the Coronavirus (Covid-19), three clinics in rural Montserrado County have benefited from a donation of infection protective control items from WaterAid Liberia. The beneficiary clinic includes White Plains, Crozierville and Harrisburg health centers.

During the presentation, the Chief Executive Officer of Evangelical Children Rehabilitation Program (ECREP), Abraham Powell, said the donation is part of Water Aid WASH in health program which is intended to combat the coronavirus at the three clinics.

Mr. Powell urged beneficiaries to use the items to put in place high hygiene standards at the three clinics.

He said besides the Infection Prevention Control (IPC) items donated by Water-Aid through ECREP, the British Charity has been involved in the construction of modern latrines, the erection of water towers and the installation of solar lights at the three clinics.

“Through Water Aid, ECREP has also furnished delivery rooms at the clinics,” said Powell.

Mr. Powell urged the clinics to use the IPC items for the purpose intended and make a report to his organization if they are running low on these supplies.

He said as Liberia battles the Coronavirus, it was important for health workers to be protected using IPC items.

Receiving the items, Careysburg District Health Officer, George Davies, thanked WaterAid Liberia and ECREP for providing the IPC items to the three clinics, “it would help fight the Coronavirus and other infectious diseases”.Mr. Davies added.

The Careysburg District Health Officer said the IPC materials have come at a time when the three clinics needed them desperately.

Mr. Davies assured ECREP and WaterAid that the clinic will use the items wisely as they provide health delivery services to the people in these three areas.

Also speaking, the Supervisor of the Environmental Health Technicians of Montserrado County Supervisor, Henry Bundor commended WaterAid and ECREP for thinking about the three clinics.

Mr. Bundor encouraged other partners of the government to emulate the good example of Water Aid by contributing to clinics around the country, especially during this time of a major health crisis in the country.

The three clinics received sterile gloves, heavy-duty gloves, Disposal gloves, surgical nose masks, Detergents, hand sanitizers, hand soap, alcohol hand rub, tissues, powder soap-buckets with faucet, buckets mop, brooms and waste bins.