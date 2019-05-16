‘ECOWAS Will Come After Trouble Makers’

— Assures Representative of ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia
A representative of the Ambassador of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to Liberia on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, assured national security personnel in Monrovia of organization’s preparedness to go after anyone who would make an attempt to destabilize the country’s peace.
Ambassador Lola Osunlalu’s warning came barley a day after the scheduled dialogue between President George Weah and organizers of the planned June 7 “peaceful protest” ended in a situation of misaligned expectations.
Although Amb. Osunlalu did not identify any group as the would-be troublemakers, he assured the officers that ECOWAS is prepared to come after anyone that would want to destabilize Liberia’s peace.
He gave the assurance when he proxied for the Ambassador Babatunde Olanrewaju Ajisomo at the 25th anniversary of the Liberia National Law Enforcement Association (LINLEA), held at the Monrovia Christian Fellowship Church in Monrovia.
Osunlalu also cautioned the law enforcement officers not to engage in any activity that would tend to undermine the peace Liberia is enjoying. “Countries in the sub-region are not willing to accept any more refugees,” he noted, “so do not join anything that will take Liberia back to war.”
He then called on them to promptly inform ECOWAS about anyone wanting to participate any act that could undermine the country’ hard earned peace.
“Do not listen to them, but please let us know of anyone that would wants to use you to destabilize your own country’s peace and security. Let us know their plan. Do not join them, but do expose their plan to us,” Osunlalu said.
Also, the president of LINLEA, Cecil B. Griffiths reminded his audience that those political leaders and the managers of the country’s resources need to promote peace, social justice, human rights and accountability.
Griffiths, himself a former police officer, said that impunity undermines democracy to the extent that the economy will continue to decline if the government does not take serious actions to combat corruption.
“And you can imagine warlords, ex-rebel generals demanding a seating lawmaker to report to them. This is what impunity does,” Griffith told the cheering officers.
LINLEA is a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization established in March 1994 to represent the interests of Liberian law enforcement personnel, both current and retired officers from immigration, fire service and other related security personnel and private security guards to provide a national platform for the exchange of information, analysis and recommendations on the security sector governance.
Through its core program, LINLEA promotes and enhances professionalism in Liberia’s security sector, monitors compliance with accepted standards related to professional conduct and respect for human rights, advocates for improved working environments for security sector and protects the rights of Liberian enforcement officers.
This is what Liberia needs, tough action that will not tame but bring us to our senses. Enough is enough, let these would be criminals leave the poor Liberian alone to go on with their lives
punishment stops the criminal/rogue from harming anyone else. Crime is the act of free will, so executing a rogue publicly is just as it is to kill a beast. Aristotle’s (384–322 B.C.)
The people of Liberia will not listen to representatives of institutions who have and continue to encourage former and present leaders to siphon the country’s limited resources with impunity.
For example, Liberians have yet to read or hear any statements about the number of commercial houses our current President built within less than twelve months.
Neither did representatives of these institutions say anything when the former President awarded 66 fraudulent concessionary agreements to corporations as per 2014 Audit Report.
Only when Liberians are beginning to ask their leaders to account for the country’s limited resources, these representatives want to advise people.
I guess for these representatives the former and current leaders did not breed chaos when they stole Liberia’s limited resources.
The June 7 Protest organizers will try and prevent those individuals who want to prevent our people from asking their former and present leaders for Liberia’s limited resources.
Thanks,
J Yanqui Zaza
Is ECOWAS the new Justice Ministry? Please stop telling us what to do, go and tell that to “BOKO- HARAM”
Mr. Zaza,
You’ve made some interesting points. I would like to know if you could elaborate on some of the issues you have raised.
You stated that Weah has constructed a number of commercial houses in recent months. I too have heard that such commercial buildings have been built by Mr. Weah. The clarification I yearn for is this:
Did Weah use his own money to construct the commercial buildings or not? Is there any evidence that Weah used the country’s meager resources to construct the buildings?
Also, without mentioning ECOWAS by name, you stated that “representatives of these institutions didn’t say anything when Johnson-Sirleaf awarded 66 fraudulent concessionary agreements to corporations as per 2014 Audit Report”.
Question: Do you think that ECOWAS’s action would have been justified if the organization (or institution as you call it) involved itself in the internal affairs of the country when Johnson-Sirleaf awarded the contracts?
Secondly, do you think it is dead wrong for ECOWAS to warn the Liberian people about any trouble that could plunge our country into another senseless uncivil war?
Zaza, I am profoundly concerned about the economic situation of Liberia. But, I am also concerned because I do not want to see a repeat of the mess our country went through. During those ugly war years, innocent people (including my older sister) died, the institutions of government crumbled, Liberians went through hell in foreign nations, etc.
What in your opinion could be done by Weah in order to turn things around? Or do you think that Weah’s political enemies are clandestinely undermining Weah’s government? Lastly, it seems that you have strong reservations about ECOWAS? Why?
I am not questioning your patriotism. You have a right to express yourself! If you will recall, I asked you similar questions when we operated on the Liberian Forum many years ago.
ECOWAS is the supranational organization for the whole of West Africa. ECOWAS is more than a Justice Ministry. This is why it has the largest and the strongest military alliance in not only Africa, but especially in the subregion of West Africa. You people are ignorant of such simple elementary knowledge, but you want to bore people with your rants.