ECOWAS Hands over Assorted Physical Security, Stockpile Management Equipment to LiNCSA

The Liberia National Commission on Small Arms (LiNCSA) has received some assorted Physical Security and Stockpile Management (PSSM) equipment to enhance the working of the Security Sector.

The items that were donated include Hand Pallet Trucks, Security Camera System, Server with Qwerty Keyboards, Desktop computers with Qwerty keyboards, OTP Key, Network Cables Electric Extension Box, as well as UPS 600VA and 1,000VA, among others.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at LiNCSA’s Headquarters, the Special Representative of the President of ECOWAS, Ambassador Babatunde O. Ajisomo, expressed gratitude to the government of Liberia for the leadership role in maintaining peace and stability in Liberia and the West African Sub-region.

The equipment is expected to help improve record-keeping, surveillance, and the overall stockpile management of arms and ammunition. Security equipment will also enhance accountability and effective monitoring.

In a remark, Ambassador Ajisomo indicated that President Weah has made significant gains in the area of regional collaboration, information sharing and has maintained outstanding relationships with members of the diplomatic circle.

The ECOWAS Senior Diplomat also praised the leadership of Atty. Teklo Maxwell Grigsby, Chairman of the Small Arms Commission, for his pragmatic leadership in uplifting the Commission through small arms control programs as well as his efforts to curtail the proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons in Liberia.

“Upon his courtesy visit in my office, with his Vice Chairperson, I was impressed with his briefing and the level of work he has done, especially with Civilian Arms Registration Exercise (CARE-2020) which is geared towards licensing and record-keeping of civilian arms, particularly hunters,” Ambassador Ajisomo observed.

He further acknowledged the enthusiasm of the Chairman of LiNCSA for his collaboration with key national security institutions, stating, strong collaboration with the security sector in mind will help prevent the further spread of small arms.

Ambassador Ajisomo stressed the upcoming senatorial election in Liberia and the elections in Ivory Coast, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Niger among others, stressing that LiNCSA and all security actors, including diplomatic partners, have a key role and responsibility in the Election to preserve peace.

He said he has no doubt that the support to LiNCSA, especially security equipment intended to ensure adequate record-keeping and effective monitoring will be used for the intended purpose, particularly recording, marking, and destruction of obsolete weapons.

The Chairman of the Small Arms Commission Atty. Teklo Maxwell Grigsby thanked ECOWAS for the donation, stressing that Liberia has always been fortunate to receive support from donor partners. He assured ECOWAS that the equipment will be best used in the interest of national security and applauded the Commission for the great leadership in helping to address issues of arms proliferation.

Chairman Grigsby said, his leadership will continue to work with the relevant security actors to ensure that obsolete weapons are recorded, marked, and destroyed to avoid any possible means of diversion and or future security threat.

He lauded President Weah for the continuous support to the Commission through the office of the National Security Advisor. Mr. Grigsby also extended appreciation to national security actors, with emphasis on the Ministry of National Defense (Armed Forces of Liberia-AFL) and the Liberia National Police and partners for their continued cooperation and support as demonstrated by their willingness to always honor invitations to attend LiNCSA’s functions.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) under the framework of the European Union Support to ECOWAS Regional Peace, Security and Stability Mandate Programme (ECOWAS-EU PSS), made the donation to Liberia as part of larger support to enable ECOWAS Member States to improve physical security and stockpile management on the basis of the ECOWAS road map to promote the effective implementation of Article 16 of the ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

The Handover program was attended by high-level Representation of the Government of Liberia to include the Office of the National Security Advisor, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Liberia National Police, Ministry of Defense, Civil Society Organizations (CSO), and Members of the Fourth Estate.

The Vice-Chairperson of the Commission, Madam Bennietta T. Jarbo thanked the participants and reaffirms the Commission’s commitment to rid Liberia of illicit small arms and light weapons within and across the borders of Liberia.

Madam Jarbo called on the Government of Liberia to consider additional budgetary support to the Commission for the successful implementation of the Civilian Arms Registration Exercise (CARE) to ensure sustained peace and combat illicit possession and trafficking of arms by criminal enterprises within and across the borders of Liberia.