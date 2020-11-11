Ja’neh Wins at ECOWAS Court, But…

The ECOWAS Court of Justice has denied arguments from the Government of Liberia that the regional court is “incompetent to review, interpret, and apply the national constitution and domestic laws of Member States.”
The government, represented by its Solicitor General, Cllr. Sayma Syrenius Cephus, argued that the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain argument or rule on the suit filed by Cllr. Kabineh M. Ja’neh that his impeachment from the Supreme Court Bench violated his human rights, particularly the right to a fair hearing and impartial trial.
In his argument, Cllr. Cephus asked the Court to “declare that the application is inadmissible” since the impeachment of the “Applicant was done through a political process that also followed the due process of law as laid down in Section 43 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia.”
However, the Court, which was established pursuant to Articles 6 and 15 of the ECOWAS Revised Treaty, denied the Liberian government’s argument and said that the case/matter was “admissible and within the jurisdiction” of the court.
In its 73-page judgment, the Court, led by Justice Edward Amoako Asante, argued that the case was within its Jurisdiction to the extent that it has “clearly established violation of the Applicant’s right to a fair hearing and right to work.”
Contrary to Cllr. Cephus’s argument, the Court’s ruling, pursuant to the 2005 ECOWAS Supplemental Protocol, which was codified, states that the Court has jurisdiction “to hear human rights cases and expands the admissibility rules to include disputes between individuals and their own member states.”
It was on this same principle that the Court in 2008 ruled that the Government of Niger failed to protect one of its citizens from enslavement by passively tolerating the practice. In 2011, the Court also ruled that it was compulsory for the Government of Nigeria to provide adequate financial support for public education in order to fulfill its obligation under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.
Also, the Court further ruled that the impeachment of the Applicant, Cllr. Ja’neh, was illegal and ordered the Liberian government to pay reparations in the sum of US$200,000 for moral prejudice suffered for the violation of his rights instead of the US$25,000,000 demanded by the Applicant.
“The ECOWAS Court of Justice also ordered the Republic of Liberia, to restore, calculate and pay to the Applicant all his withheld entitlements, including salaries, allowances, and pensions benefits as from the date of his impeachment to the date of notification of the Court’s judgment,” said the Court ruling endorsed by its panel of three Judges.
However, the Court, despite ruling in Cllr. Ja’neh favor, dismissed his allegation of bias against the Chief Justice of Liberia during the impeachment trial as “unstainable”.
Despite the ruling, the Court also ordered Cllr. Ja’neh’s reinstatement as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court or “in the alternative, to grant him the right to retire from service on the date of notification of the judgment of the Court with full pension’s benefits as if he had retired at the normal retirement age for justices of the Supreme Court.”
The Court, which ruling is final and binding under the 1991 Protocol, has given the government of President George Manneh Weah six months to report on the enforcement of the judgment.
However, it is yet unclear as to whether the government, on its end, will choose to recognize the Court ruling, despite its previous stands that the Court lack jurisdiction on the case. However, the ECOWAS Protocol mandates member states to take all measures necessary to ensure the execution of the Court’s decision.
Nevertheless, the Court ruling cannot be enforced under Article 24 of the 2005 Protocol, except the execution of a judgment of the Court in a form of a Writ of Execution is sent or submitted to a member state by the Chief Registrar of the Court.
In this case, it is unclear whether the Chief Registrar of the Court has forwarded the Writ of Execution, a document the Weah administration needs in order to execute the judgment, according to its national courts. The ECOWAS Protocol also mandates member states to determine the national authority to execute the Court’s judgment and inform the Court of the relevant authority.
Enforcement of the ECOWAS Court’s judgments over the years has been a major problem due to the fact that none of the legal instruments — the Revised Treaty or Supplementary Protocols — discusses means of enforcement of the regional court’s rulings in the case where member states default.
The suit by Cllr. Ja’neh, which was filed on August 23, 2019, through Applicant Counsel Femi Falana, leading six other lawyers, alleged that the processes leading to his removal violated his human rights, particularly the right to a fair hearing and impartial trial, right to work and dignity of the person, guaranteed by the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights, as well as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
In the suit, Cllr. Ja’neh’s counsels also claimed that the purported impeachment, trial, conviction, removal from office, and replacement, violated the Liberian Constitution — and that the Respondent, the government of Liberia, subjected him to impeachment proceedings with no Prescribed Rules of Procedure, thereby depriving him of his fundamental right to fair hearing as stipulated in the 1986 Constitution of the Republic of Liberia.
They also argued that the impeachment trial, conviction, removal from office, and replacement violated Article 72 (B) of the 1986 Liberian Constitution, which guaranteed Ja’neh’s rights to holding and protection to the office as Associate Justice during good behavior until the age of seventy (70) which age of 70 he had not reached prior to his Impeachment.
Cllr. Ja’neh’s impeachment, which officially adjourned March 29, 2019, saw members of the Senate finding the former Associate Justice guilty of misconduct and gross breach of duty of the Road Fund Case, and guilty in the Annie Constance Case, which also entailed official misconduct and gross breach of duty.
The Senators, finding Cllr. Ja’neh guilty, said he exercised an “abuse of discretion, granting a Writ of Prohibition” in the Road Fund Case, which denied the government of collecting levy/taxes in the total sum of US$27 million.
During the voting process, the Senate voted 22 to find him guilty on the count of the Road Fund Case, while 4 Senators voted not guilty. On the count of the Constance Case, which also entailed official misconduct and gross breach of duty, 18 Senators voted guilty; 8 Senators voted not guilty.
As for in the counts of Theft of Records of the House of Representatives and the Impeachment Prohibition, which are considered official misconduct, 14 Senators voted guilty; and 12 Senators voted not guilty. Cllr. Ja’neh was impeached by the House of Representatives on August 28, 2018. His impeachment trial began on February 14, 2019, and officially adjourned on March 29, 2019.
This case clearly showed how this branch of Government cannot be trusted to protect the rights of the citizens of this nation. An Associate Justice impeached because the sitting president wants it to be done? Someone is sitting there calling himself a Chief Justice! Liberians pray to God for long life and do not depend on this court to give you Justice, it is dead and only favor the mighty.
Isaac Jackson, you know where to go, since you were not given due process of a hearing:
Gbada J. Flomo, under international law(the law under which this case is been adjudicated) with the big and conspicuous “BUT“ with which the headline and the details have concluded, and you still are not able to understand what the outcome of this case is, then you need assistance. And here is it infra.
The plaintiff’s fiasco filed at the ECOWAS Court in which he argued on human rights violation when his removal was not a matter of the judicial process nor his legal or human rights, but indeed a pure political matter as far as impeachments in common law countries are concerned, is DEAD FOREVER. For..
(1) Liberia IS A SOVEREIGN UNITARY STATE, AND NOT A FEDERAL STATE (eg. Georgia, Rhode Island, Cabala, etc.),
(2) the Liberian Constitution places the sole power of impeachment in two political bodies (the Senate and the House),, Hence
(3) impeachment is qualified as a political question. As a result,
(4) neither the decision of the House to impeach nor a vote of the Senate to remove a President or any other official can be appealed to any court!
SO the plaintiff and his lawyers simply allowed themselves to be made mockery of by those rascals. Accordingly, all any member state would do in such fiasco, IS TO IGNORE ANY SUCH DECISION FROM THAT COURT.
And this is made clear from the statement by the Republic of Liberia as concluded hereunder in the FPA REPORT ON THE MATTER..
“But the Respondent, represented by the Attorney General, Counsellor Lafayette B. Gould, Sr denied violating the human rights of the Applicant and submitted that the impeachment of the Applicant was done through a political process which also followed the due process of law as laid down in Section 43 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia. The State urged the Court to declare that the application is inadmissible because the Community Court is incompetent to review, interpret and apply the national constitution and domestic laws of Member States.“ POLITICAL SOVEREIGNTY! POLITICAL OR CONSTITUTIONAL JURISDICTION!!! NO GO AREA FOR ANY EXTERNAL ACTOR!
I see you are the S.Doe, who had from the inception of this case been writing rubbish and pretending to be a lawyer or know the law more than any other lawyer in Liberia. You know the Liberian laws so well that the mistakes made in the news story was repeated by you: Is Lafayette Gould the Attorney General of Liberia? it is the character of your type that making the George Weah Administration to make all of these mistake. How is it political? When a clear provision of the Liberian constitution was violated, only for you people to seek refuge in political question?
If it was a political question, why did you used legal basis to implement your so-called political situation? Your benefactors will pay that money, the same political question you are now hiding under is the same political pressure that will be mounted against you to pay that reparations and more to Justice Ja’neh; if it called for sanction against all of individually.
Mr. True or false nationalist! Now you will stop your testimony on glorifying this administration for doing the wrongs against her very citizens and folks like you sit there justifying Mr. Cabena Jenah impeachment because in your ignorance world of hate supported president Weah, despite it was wrong but most of all, it was against our very constitution that was crafted to governed us as a nation. Imagined, another organized body had come to rectified the stupidity of our judicial function since our justices were so loyal to the president, failing to understand their functions in our society was not about the president but about the laws that protect us all which happens to be our constitution.
Wasted tax payers dollars in pursuit of violating our constitution by impeaching Justice Janeh and elements of loyalists will justified such ideas as “fighting corruption” when the real corrupt people in the administration remained untouchable. The annoying part can be sometimes terrifying in the sense of blind loyalists will bark at you like a German Shepard, further portraying you like enemy of the administration. Now figure out just how much this nonsense has cost tax payers of Liberia for our own president to violate our constitution and costing us $ USD200k plus additional benefits which is a severed blow to Liberia considering our present economic plight.
I salute you Mr. Janeh for standing up to the challenge and ill will from this administration towards you. The courage you took schooling them to higher court has exposed them of being ignorance to their very own laws they have swear under oath to defend and uphold. What a shame and mockery to our president, our do nothing senators and representatives of Liberia and most of all, our Chief Justice? If our Chief Justice was just and fair, there shouldn’t have be any impeachment proceedings at all. He had all it took within his power to end that nonsense right in his office, but he failed to do so and only him can explained this for comprehensive understanding.
Siboe Dortu Doe, AKA True Nationalist, there you go again absolutely and shamefully demonstrating your real and unrefined stupidity. Undeniably, no educated, trained, astute and professional Attorney or Counsellor-At-Law, will dare advise and encourage his client(s) to discount, slight, or disrespect the judgment of a legally constituted administrative agency, tribunal or court. From all indications, you and your associates have howbeit, purely demonstrated your incompetence, lawless and ineptitude and emptiness when it comes to respecting and upholding the essence of the Law.
Attorneys and Counsellors-At-Law admitted and licensed to practice law in a jurisdiction, under all circumstances are under obligation to uphold and always respect the rule of law, decisions and orders of all administrative agencies, tribunals or courts, whether or irrespective of their legal disagreement. Professionally when an Attorney or Counsellor-At-Law disagrees and considers a judgment of a court to run contrary to and beyond the pale of domestic or international law, he or she enters an exception and announces an appeal as a professional and distinguished relief against said judgment. In short, only a remedial process or legally constituted appeal, will grant him such desired relief.
Attorneys and Counsellors admitted and licensed to practice Law in and by a jurisdiction, will never in their incompetence or ignorance demonstrate a sense of incapacitation and incompetence by adversing their clients to discount, slight and disobey the judgment of a court or administrative agency. Professional and trained Attorneys and Counsellors, do not disrespect judges and call them names. Only street and lowlife people do.
Now like you and as a matter of law, I do strongly believe that the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, lacks Locality and Subject Matter Jurisdiction to admit, assign and decide a complaint already admitted and decided by the subordinate, specialized and Supreme Courts of a Member State of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS. That being the case, every and all orders and judgments reached by the Community Court thereafter, violate the intent, purpose and the establishment purpose of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice.
The intent, purpose and essence of the ECOWAS Community Court, were to squarely admit, assign and decide matters in which aggrieved litigants complain of the violation of their human rights. Such rights cannot and must not originate from a political judgment entered by a political branch of a Member State of ECOWAS.
Impeachment as a matter of Law, is and remains a political act. Courts as a matter of the separation of powers of contained in all Constitutions, are estopped and forever barred from admitting, assigning and hearing all political matters. Also, the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice is barred from reviewing the final judgment of the Subordinate and Supreme Courts of Member States, to include the Republic of Liberia.
Liberia as a Republic and Member State of the Economic Community of West African States, is and remains a sovereign and independent State and thus, the decisions of the subordinate and Supreme Courts of Liberia, cannot be reviewed and revised by any court, to include the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice.
Now here is the problem: The ECOWAS Community of Justice, has no intermediate or appellate chambers to which an aggrieved party has a right of appeal. In short, when the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice rules against you or your client’s legal interest, there is no higher court you can announce and take your appeal to.
In every jurisdiction, domestic or international law, there are two or three remedial processes: 1) The Trial, 2) The Intermediate, and 3), The Appellate Court Process.
The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, is only a Trial Court and a judgment entered by the Community Court of Justice, is final and binding. A aggrieved litigant, can not appeal or take his disagreement to an intermediate or appellate Court because the protocols or or Conventions that created the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, provide no such room for a Litigant to disagree and appeal that Court’s final judgment.
Only the Heads of State and Governments of Member States of ECOWAS can create intermediate or appellate Courts at the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice.
Until then, the Judgment of the ECOWAS Community entered against the the Republic of Liberia is final and binding. In short, the Republic of Liberia, can not appeal the judgment enter in favor of Mr. Justice Ja’neh.
Mr. Siboe Dortu Doe, AKA True Nationalist, this is why I am asking you, which Law School you attended and which jurisdiction admitted and licensed you to practice Law.
Now you and other Apologists of Mr. George Weah, know and understand why.
Frederick A.B. Jayweh, Esq. B.A, LL.B, LL.M
Counsellor-At-Law & International Affairs Director
Africa Center for Law and Human Rights, Inc.
This is a complete FIASCO.
The Government of the Republic of Liberia will not implement this decision.
The Court has no enforcement authority.
It is therefore a waste of time.
You think it so much the money that Justice Ja’neh wants? Legal History has now absolved him; lots of people appealed to him to accept the process and resigned from the “Bench”. He refused; because he wanted to exposed the ill intend of these so-called “revolutionaries”. Just because he dissented in an electoral flawed case against them, they were pregnant with a grudge against him all alone, and were scheming ways to have their grudge delivered, and it was. Look where their delivered grudge has done to their reputation, it can now be used as an alibi to do anything in Liberia. The former players of our National Team testified to it; and we are now seeing it, face to face.
This man has made for himself history, as someone standing against tranny! BRAVO!
Cllr. Jayweh just gave you his identity and address and where to reach him, who are you and why are you hiding?
Isaac,
I am admitted to practice law before the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice. To enforce its judgment (s), the Community Court will issue a Writ of Execution and direct the Writ to the Sheriff of the Six Judicial Circuit, Civil Law Court for Montserrado County, Republic of Liberia. The Civil Law Court will be mandated to enforce the Community Court of Justice’s judgment with immediate effect.
The Director General of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and Minister of Finance and Development could be held in Contempt of the Civil Law Court should they refused and failed to respect the Writ of Execution issued by the Community Court against Liberia.
Mr. Weah and his Government must obey the judgment of the Community Court. It certainly will do the GoL well to obey and respect the Community Court.
Should the Government of Mr. George Manneh Weah slight, discount and disobey the Community Court for no legal and justifiable reason, the Republic of Liberia, certainly risks suspension from ECOWAS Region and all its activities and deliberations.
Legally, the Liberian Government could move to have the Community Court to reconsider its final judgment. This could simply help Liberia buy some time.
Unfortunately, there is no right of appeal for Liberia.
Frederick Jayweh, if the senselessness you are ranting to Isaac could ever pass the scrutiny of logic or commonsense or even how international law works, THEN WHY ”Enforcement of the ECOWAS Court’s judgments over the years has been a major problem due to the fact that none of the legal instruments — the Revised Treaty or Supplementary Protocols — discusses means of enforcement of the regional court’s rulings in the case where member states default.”???????
It is of course, not surprising you and your likes do not know the plaintiff simply made those rascals’ bellies to get more over inflated are as their bank accounts!! The plaintiff should have known that as politicians who will promise to build bridges where there is not even a creek, so too are lawyers ready to deceive clients that there will be pies in the skies, when they lawyers are aware that such crap is only to fatten their bank accounts!
Frederick Jayweh, YOU BETTER GO BACK TO SCHOOL TO BE TUTORED ON THE CONCEPTS OF ”BINDING, JURISDICTION, AND HOW INTERNATIONAL LAW WORKS” …THE LAW UNDER WHICH THIS CASE IS BEEN ADJUDICATED.
Now, digest this henceforth and forthwith that neither your misidentification of my person for whosoever nor your rudeness, stupidity, or your tautological contradictions can ever alter the fact that my (I True Nationalist) ERUDITION of the law is beyond your elementary and dishonest disposition concerning the phenomenon of law and the judicial process.
For example, AT THIS JUNCTURE, since according to your own admission and disgusting idiocy,, ”the Judgment of the ECOWAS Community entered against the the Republic of Liberia is final and binding”., instead of postulating or advancing arguments on COMPLIANCE OR NON COMPLIANCE on the part of the sovereign Republic of Liberia, you are here
(1) ranting your usual tautology and contradiction that you “strongly believe that the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, lacks Locality and Subject Matter Jurisdiction to admit, assign and decide a complaint already admitted and decided by the subordinate, specialized and Supreme Courts of a Member State of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS,“ while .
(2) At one corner of your dull skull, you are saying the plaintiff Kabineh Janeh HAS NO CASE as far as THE POLITICAL QUESTION DOCTRINE IS CONCERNED OR JURISDICTION MATTERS, while at the other corner of that dull skull, you are ranting that Liberia should take an appeal, but then in the very breadth you are telling your audience that ”when the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice rules against you or your client’s legal interest, there is no higher court you can announce and take your appeal to ” And..
(3) In order to further display your ignorance of the judicial process whether within the domestic or international perimeters, you are saying ”The intent, purpose and essence of the ECOWAS Community Court, were to squarely admit, assign and decide matters in which aggrieved litigants complain of the violation of their human rights. Such rights cannot and must not originate from a political judgment entered by a political branch of a Member State of ECOWAS.”
AGAIN, YOU BETTER GO BACK TO SCHOOL TO BE TUTORED ON THE CONCEPTS OF ”BINDING, JURISDICTION, AND HOW INTERNATIONAL LAW WORKS” …THE LAW UNDER WHICH THIS CASE IS BEEN ADJUDICATED!!!!!!
Frederick Jayweh, if you have the required erudition, do away with your aforementioned tautology and contradictions, and let us for the common good, treat such areas as compliance and effectiveness in international law viz this case, games states play in such scenarios,, or at least THE THREE Rs OF COMLIANCE under international law…the law upon which this case is dispensed.