ECOC Receives Meals from Feed the Frontline Campaign

Edited by Lisa R. White

Cookshop.biz delivered cooked meals to the Office of Madam Mary T. Broh, the National Coordinator of the Executive Committee on Coronavirus (ECOC) in continuation of its campaign to deliver meals to frontline workers this week.

In April, weeks after the first Coronavirus case was confirmed in the country, President George M. Weah appointed Madam Broh with immediate effect to serve as a National Response Coordinator for ECOC. Since then, the ECOC has been providing supervision toward a single set of national strategic objectives for defeating the virus and coordinating the National COVID-19 multi-sectoral response plan with the United Nations, donor partners, Ministry of Health, and National Public Health Institute of Liberia. Underpinning their objectives is ensuring frontline workers have food to eat.

Speaking to CookShop upon the delivery of meals, Special and Executive Assistant in the Office of the Director-General, Eunice D. Gardiner lauded the company for its initiative. She said, “This is a kind gesture. You didn’t have to do it but you thought it wise that you do something. This is like giving back to your country and that is how it is supposed to be. We are grateful for your support and you can be assured that the meals will be given to people that are working hard, especially the security officers. We also appreciate those donating their cash to make this possible. You all are giving back to your country and it is a good thing to do, especially in these testing times,” said Madam Gardiner.

Frontline workers’ hard work is reflected in the country’s COVID-19 statistics. According to the World Health Organization, there have been 1,190 people in Liberia who have recovered from the coronavirus. The number of those who have died from the virus has remained at 82.

The campaign is also helping local Liberian restaurants, devastated by the pandemic, remain in business. Some of Monrovia’s top restaurants have been engaged through the Cookshop network to prepare the meals sent to frontliners, thereby helping them generate income to keep their doors open.

Since the campaign’s launch in August, meals made available through cash donations have been delivered to frontline workers at the Roberts International Airport, John F. Kennedy Hospital Emergency Room, frontline joint security officers, Emergency Medical Services personnel, Salt Rehabilitation Clinic and the 14 Military Hospital, to name a few.

Those desirous of donating to the Feed the Frontline campaign may log on to Cookshop.biz, or dial *747# on the Lonestar network. Donations can even be made by downloading the Cookshop App or via mobile money to +2310888210014.

Donations will help sustain the campaign and ensure frontline workers have hot meals to eat every day and, more importantly, have the strength to eradicate COVID-19. Donations also ensure that Cookshop’s partner restaurants, hard hit by the pandemic, can recover economically.