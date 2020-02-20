Ecobank MD Wants Liberians Embrace e-Payments in 2020

The Managing Director of Ecobank Liberia, George Mensah-Asante, has urged Liberians to embrace electronic payments as a lifestyle payment tool, going forward. He further emphasized that there are numerous benefits to be derived from adopting electronic banking and making payments and transfers electronically.

“Ecobank Liberia, being a pioneer and solution-oriented bank, has always deemed it prudent to invest in high-quality digital products and services for its customers and the general public, as evidenced by the bank’s introduction of the latest 4.0 version of Ecobank Mobile,” Mensah-Asante said.

According to him, Ecobank Mobile version 4.0 and other digital products and services of the bank have brought greater convenience to customers who choose to transact electronically. “We currently have many electronic payment channels available at Ecobank, ranging from card payments at the merchant Points of Sale (POS), Ecobank online, EcobankPay (which allows Liberians worldwide to scan QR codes to make payments) and Ecobank Mobile version 4.0, all of which guarantee speed, reliability, security and convenience.”

Mr. Mensah-Asante, who spoke recently to journalists in Monrovia, revealed that electronic payments have seen a steady rise over the years globally and the volume will increase significantly if people accept this as a new mode of payment as part of their lifestyles.

Ecobank currently has many service providers and billers available on the numerous electronic platforms, including; Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), Elementary, Junior & Senior High Schools, Universities, Lonestar and Orange GSM Companies as well as many supermarkets, hotels, restaurants and boutiques, who all accept payments electronically.

Mr. Mensah-Asante indicated that more education and sensitization by all stakeholders was needed to encourage more people to embrace electronic payments as the default mode of payment since this is less costly and can be done anytime, anywhere.

He assured that Ecobank will make certain high systems and platforms availability with excellent security to enable people who utilize electronic banking enjoys the experience.

When asked about the bank’s prospects for 2020, the MD was upbeat and said “with plans by the Government of Liberia to promote the use of electronic payments this year, I’m optimistic that Liberia is heading for a cash-lite society. This is the agenda that Ecobank has been pushing over the years. Digital banking is our heartbeat.”

He ended the interview by calling on the Liberian public to accept electronic payments as the new way of life.

Established in Monrovia, Liberia in 1999, Ecobank Liberia is a subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), with over 25 ATMs, 61 Point of Sales (POS) Terminals, as well as over 16 branches and cash centers in Montserrado, Nimba, Lofa, Margibi, Grand Bassa and Maryland Counties. Ecobank Liberia is a full-service bank providing wholesale, retail, investment and transaction banking services and products to governments, financial institutions, multinationals, international organizations, medium, small and micro businesses and individuals.