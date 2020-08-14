Ecobank, Lonestar Cell MTN Launch Push and Pull with MoMo

— Says customers can now transfer money conveniently between their bank accounts and their Mobile Money accounts

On Wednesday, August 12, Lonestar Cell MTN, Liberia’s leading GSM and mobile financial services company, announced that Ecobank Liberia customers can now easily and conveniently transfer money from their bank accounts directly to their Mobile Money (MoMo) accounts and vice versa. This has been made possible thanks to a seamless integration between the two companies’ systems.

To use this service, Ecobank customers on the MTN network need to visit their nearest branch to link their bank account to their Mobile Money account and then simply dial *156*7# on their phones and follow the prompts. Customers will need to have their bank account numbers on hand to complete the setup process.

Christopher Ssali, Acting General Manager of Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money said, “We are pleased to welcome Ecobank to the Mobile Money family. This service offers convenience and control for MoMo customers who bank with Ecobank. They can now easily and safely transfer money between their MoMo wallets and bank accounts as and when they need it without having to endure long banking queues. This is a big milestone for us, and we are excited about this because it makes our customers lives easier and better. We promise our customers: when it comes to safe, secure and convenient digital payments, with MoMo, we’ve got you.”

The Managing Director of Ecobank Liberia, George Mensah – Asante expressed satisfaction in partnering with Lonestar Cell MTN to bring efficiency to their customers, “This new service is guaranteed to improve the lives of both Ecobank and MTN customers, by providing them with a simple, speedy and secured means of transacting. This is an innovation that positions both Ecobank & MTN as pioneers within Liberia’s digital finance space. As a bank we will continue to employ and leverage technology with key stakeholders across Liberia, to provide exciting financial products to all”.

Ecobank customers who are not yet registered on MTN Mobile Money can easily join the MoMo family with a free sign-up process. All they need to do is visit any Lonestar Cell MTN service center or registered MoMo agent with a valid identification card to have their account created for them. With thousands of agents and merchants in our ecosystem, subscribers can access cash, pay bills and even pay for goods and services stress-free.