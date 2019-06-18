Ecobank Holds Customer Forum on PROJECT FALCON

Ecobank Liberia Limited recently organized a customer forum aimed at informing customers of the upcoming migration of its banking application, tagged “PROJECT FALCON” on July 1, 2019.

The forum, held at the Millennium Guest House and Suites in Monrovia, brought together customers of the three business units of the bank including Corporate, Commercial and Consumer Service.

Speaking during the forum, the Managing Director of Ecobank Liberia, Mr. George Mensah-Asante, said over the past 2 decades, the banking industry in general has progressed rapidly with transformational changes, giving room for improved customer service delivery, easy integration of products and services, improved transaction processing, efficient and easy self-service functionalities, among others.

“Today the industry is characterized by increased competition and digitalization. Over the past two years we in Ecobank have introduced a number of digital products to make banking more accessible, reliable and convenient for our customers. Despite this rapid technological advancement, the availability of substitute products and globalization have heightened competition. In this regard, we have started the journey to upgrade our core banking platform, Flexcube, from version 7 to version 12, which comes with numerous benefits, as it is expected to create a delightful customer experience through enhanced technology”.

He assured customers that as part of the implementation process the bank will do all it can to meet their expectations and promote the interest of their businesses. “We are positioned to provide you with all the necessary support as we transition, ensuring on our part minimal disruption to your business. Your Business Managers, Branch Managers and Relationship officers are ready and well equipped to give you any required assistance”.

Making a presentation on the new banking application, the Executive Director of Ecobank Mr. David Thompson said on July 1, customers account number will change from the current sixteen digits to ten digits, but the existing sixteen digit account numbers from Flexcube 7 will remain valid for all their banking transactions.

He said the new system is going to improve efficiency and also allow easy and faster integration to other third-party applications. The new system comes with new internet banking application for retail and commercial banking customers.

With this new and improved Core banking application, Ecobank customers will begin to view their accounts and transactions in one place, move funds seamlessly between accounts, schedule payments easily in advance, pay multiple beneficiaries at the same time, view maturity amounts on fixed deposit, monitor and schedule loan payments and send money easily – locally and abroad, as well as view exchange rates amongst others, he concluded.