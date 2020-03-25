ECC Opposes Weah’s Pick at NEC

The appointment of Cllr. A. Ndubusi Nwabudike is drawing more condemnations from every facet of the Liberian society with questions over loyalty, neutrality, and nationality being some core issues that are at the center of the debates.

Joining the barrage of criticisms now against President George Weah’s choice at the National Elections Commission is the Elections Coordinating Committee, (ECC), which says it strongly opposes the nomination of the former Nigerian as the new Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC).

He will replace Cllr. Jerome Korkoyah, another controversial figure in the 2017 general and presidential elections, who, along with other commissioners, tenures just expired.

The ECC), a civil society platform comprising 30 organizations that observes all aspects of the electoral process in Liberia, calls on the President to withdraw the nomination.

The elections monitoring body also urged the Liberian Senate not to confirm the NEC nominee if the President refuses to adhere to the withdrawal of the nomination.

President Weah recently nominated Cllr. A. Ndubusi Nwabudike as NEC Chairman and Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah, Co-Chairman; Cllr. Ernestine Morgan-Awar, Floyd Sayor, Barsee Kpankpa, and Josephine Kou Gaye as Commissioners respectively.

Though Cllr. Nwabudike by law is eligible for the office as he is a Liberian by paper, ECC Chairperson, Oscar Bloh told a press conference in Monrovia on Tuesday that “Not everything that is legal is expedient.”

“If he is successful in serving as the Chairperson for NEC, he could sit as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Bench because there is no law that would prohibit it,” Bloh noted.

The ECC boss is also opposing strongly the appointment of Floyd Saryon as a member of the NEC Board of Commissioners and called for his rejection by the Senate.

It can be recorded that Mr. Saryon played a controversial role in the 2017 elections and the recently conducted by-election in District 15, Montserrado County, that led the NEC to order a re-run at several polling precincts.

The appointment of the new batch of Commissioners at the NEC, Mr. Bloh said, lacks broad-based consultation with Political Parties and civil society organizations. “While it is true that the President has the Constitutional power to appoint Commissioners of the elections management body, those on the Commission should reflect the country’s political diversity and interests,” said Bloh.

“Elections can make and break emerging democracies like ours and sometimes they contribute to violent conflicts. Our peace is fragile and we must protect our growing democracy by making the right decisions, particularly when it comes to the nomination and appointment of individuals to manage and supervise the conduct of elections in the country,” he added.

Many Liberians have become concerned that within a year, Cllr. Nwabudike has been appointed to two other important government institutions; the Governance Commission (GC) and the Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), and now the NEC.

Bloh expressed shocked and could not fathom why the nominee enjoys so much favor from President Weah as he has been appointed three times in a year.

These previous appointments, according to the ECC head, are a clear demonstration that Cllr. Nwabudike has very close ties with the President—which would cast a dark cloud over neutrality if he were confirmed to head a critical body as the NEC.

“The frequent preferment in sensitive positions also raises questions about his neutrality and independence to serve as the chair of the agency responsible to manage elections in Liberia,” he said, “The election management body cannot be seen as representing the interest of any particular political party.”

Bloh said elections are about people and the public needs to have trust in the election management body, which is a fundamental requirement for the peaceful outcomes of election processes. He warned that Liberians should not forget that the rigged elections of 1985 by Samuel Doe planted the seed for the 1989 civil conflict.

The ECC Chairperson added that the nominee is firstly a Nigerian citizen and this questions his loyalty to Liberia and therefore is not a suitable candidate to lead and manage a sensitive state institution like the NEC.

“As a naturalized citizen, it is not morally prudent for him to preside over a Commission that manages elections that determine who our President and other political leaders will become,” he said.

Cllr. Nwabudike has also come under intense scrutiny amid allegations linking him to alleged conflict of interest and breach of fiduciary duty—a situation which many believe led an unsuccessful confirmation at the Senate twice.

He faces criticisms for knowingly violating the Constitution by acting in the position of Chairman of Governance Commission for more than 90 days.

Additionally, the allegations of corruption and misappropriation in the public sector remain rife against him. One of those has to do with a case involving a Nigerian vessel in which he served as a legal counsel and an associate to a party. The details of the admiralty case are somehow filled with controversies. It began in 2004 when the vessel M/V Pots Express was chartered and brought to Liberia by one Israel Egware, a Nigerian who was the crew leader.

Cllr. Nwabudike, who is a naturalized Liberian, says there’s no way anybody can raise any legal issue against his nationality. “I believe that my appointment is consistent with the law – my loyalty is not in doubt. I think I should be judged by the quality of service I’ve delivered for my country and not based upon perception,” he said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer Monday.

Continuing, Cllr. Nwabudike says his Nigerian lineage should be seen as an asset and not obfuscated with his qualification and commitment to serve his country, adding that he brings to bear his wealth of knowledge and expertise in the interest of the country.

He urged Liberians to be more concerned about the “qualification and integrity” of appointed public officials and not to stereotype individuals because of their ethnic background.

According to Cllr. Nwabudike his father, the late Chief P.N. Nwabudike of Delta State Nigeria, came to Liberia in 1946. He naturalized as a Liberian and worked as a policy consultant – consulting for Firestone and later for President William V. S. Tubman. He went back to Nigeria immediately after the independence of Nigeria in 1960 but returned to Liberia briefly during the Nigerian Civil war also known as the Biafra war of 1967-1970. But sources (names withheld) in the Nigerian diaspora community have dismissed such claims by Nwabudike.

The ECC which has challenged his nomination, has an eight-member steering committee with representatives from Actions for Genuine Democratic Alternatives (AGENDA); Center for Democratic Governance (CDG); Center for Media Studies and Peace Building (CEMESP); Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD);

Others include the National Youth Movement for Transparent Elections – Partners for Democratic Development (NAYMOTE-PADD); West Africa Network for Peace Building (WANEP), Inter-Religious Council of Liberia (IRC) and the Women’s NGO Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL). CDG serves as the chair of ECC. The work of ECC is supported by the NDI and OSIWA.