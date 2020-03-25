ECC Opposes Weah’s Pick at NEC

The appointment of Cllr. A. Ndubusi Nwabudike is drawing more condemnations from every facet of the Liberian society with questions over loyalty, neutrality, and nationality being some core issues that are at the center of the debates.
Joining the barrage of criticisms now against President George Weah’s choice at the National Elections Commission is the Elections Coordinating Committee, (ECC), which says it strongly opposes the nomination of the former Nigerian as the new Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC).
He will replace Cllr. Jerome Korkoyah, another controversial figure in the 2017 general and presidential elections, who, along with other commissioners, tenures just expired.
The ECC), a civil society platform comprising 30 organizations that observes all aspects of the electoral process in Liberia, calls on the President to withdraw the nomination.
The elections monitoring body also urged the Liberian Senate not to confirm the NEC nominee if the President refuses to adhere to the withdrawal of the nomination.
President Weah recently nominated Cllr. A. Ndubusi Nwabudike as NEC Chairman and Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah, Co-Chairman; Cllr. Ernestine Morgan-Awar, Floyd Sayor, Barsee Kpankpa, and Josephine Kou Gaye as Commissioners respectively.
Though Cllr. Nwabudike by law is eligible for the office as he is a Liberian by paper, ECC Chairperson, Oscar Bloh told a press conference in Monrovia on Tuesday that “Not everything that is legal is expedient.”
“If he is successful in serving as the Chairperson for NEC, he could sit as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Bench because there is no law that would prohibit it,” Bloh noted.
The ECC boss is also opposing strongly the appointment of Floyd Saryon as a member of the NEC Board of Commissioners and called for his rejection by the Senate.
It can be recorded that Mr. Saryon played a controversial role in the 2017 elections and the recently conducted by-election in District 15, Montserrado County, that led the NEC to order a re-run at several polling precincts.
The appointment of the new batch of Commissioners at the NEC, Mr. Bloh said, lacks broad-based consultation with Political Parties and civil society organizations. “While it is true that the President has the Constitutional power to appoint Commissioners of the elections management body, those on the Commission should reflect the country’s political diversity and interests,” said Bloh.
“Elections can make and break emerging democracies like ours and sometimes they contribute to violent conflicts. Our peace is fragile and we must protect our growing democracy by making the right decisions, particularly when it comes to the nomination and appointment of individuals to manage and supervise the conduct of elections in the country,” he added.
Many Liberians have become concerned that within a year, Cllr. Nwabudike has been appointed to two other important government institutions; the Governance Commission (GC) and the Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), and now the NEC.
Bloh expressed shocked and could not fathom why the nominee enjoys so much favor from President Weah as he has been appointed three times in a year.
These previous appointments, according to the ECC head, are a clear demonstration that Cllr. Nwabudike has very close ties with the President—which would cast a dark cloud over neutrality if he were confirmed to head a critical body as the NEC.
“The frequent preferment in sensitive positions also raises questions about his neutrality and independence to serve as the chair of the agency responsible to manage elections in Liberia,” he said, “The election management body cannot be seen as representing the interest of any particular political party.”
Bloh said elections are about people and the public needs to have trust in the election management body, which is a fundamental requirement for the peaceful outcomes of election processes. He warned that Liberians should not forget that the rigged elections of 1985 by Samuel Doe planted the seed for the 1989 civil conflict.
The ECC Chairperson added that the nominee is firstly a Nigerian citizen and this questions his loyalty to Liberia and therefore is not a suitable candidate to lead and manage a sensitive state institution like the NEC.
“As a naturalized citizen, it is not morally prudent for him to preside over a Commission that manages elections that determine who our President and other political leaders will become,” he said.
Cllr. Nwabudike has also come under intense scrutiny amid allegations linking him to alleged conflict of interest and breach of fiduciary duty—a situation which many believe led an unsuccessful confirmation at the Senate twice.
He faces criticisms for knowingly violating the Constitution by acting in the position of Chairman of Governance Commission for more than 90 days.
Additionally, the allegations of corruption and misappropriation in the public sector remain rife against him. One of those has to do with a case involving a Nigerian vessel in which he served as a legal counsel and an associate to a party. The details of the admiralty case are somehow filled with controversies. It began in 2004 when the vessel M/V Pots Express was chartered and brought to Liberia by one Israel Egware, a Nigerian who was the crew leader.
Cllr. Nwabudike, who is a naturalized Liberian, says there’s no way anybody can raise any legal issue against his nationality. “I believe that my appointment is consistent with the law – my loyalty is not in doubt. I think I should be judged by the quality of service I’ve delivered for my country and not based upon perception,” he said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer Monday.
Continuing, Cllr. Nwabudike says his Nigerian lineage should be seen as an asset and not obfuscated with his qualification and commitment to serve his country, adding that he brings to bear his wealth of knowledge and expertise in the interest of the country.
He urged Liberians to be more concerned about the “qualification and integrity” of appointed public officials and not to stereotype individuals because of their ethnic background.
According to Cllr. Nwabudike his father, the late Chief P.N. Nwabudike of Delta State Nigeria, came to Liberia in 1946. He naturalized as a Liberian and worked as a policy consultant – consulting for Firestone and later for President William V. S. Tubman. He went back to Nigeria immediately after the independence of Nigeria in 1960 but returned to Liberia briefly during the Nigerian Civil war also known as the Biafra war of 1967-1970. But sources (names withheld) in the Nigerian diaspora community have dismissed such claims by Nwabudike.
The ECC which has challenged his nomination, has an eight-member steering committee with representatives from Actions for Genuine Democratic Alternatives (AGENDA); Center for Democratic Governance (CDG); Center for Media Studies and Peace Building (CEMESP); Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD);
Others include the National Youth Movement for Transparent Elections – Partners for Democratic Development (NAYMOTE-PADD); West Africa Network for Peace Building (WANEP), Inter-Religious Council of Liberia (IRC) and the Women’s NGO Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL). CDG serves as the chair of ECC. The work of ECC is supported by the NDI and OSIWA.
Weah’s goal is glaring and crystal as a daylight. He wants to perpetuate himself in power through a rigged electioneering syndicate in the 2023 elections. He thinks he can get away with placing a purveyor of malfeasance and misfeasance at the helm of the elections commission. He knows very well that this guy who is a risky choice is pliantly venal at doing whatever he wants him to do. He is not only a naturalized Liberia with Nigerian descent but he is an incorrigible scoundrel whose natural instinct defies probity of all measures. He and Weah must be prevented from supervising the up-coming elections in which he is going to be a competitor.
Unfortunately, Weah is a functional illiterate who has no shame of benefiting form a rigged election. His level of corruption and filthiness surpasses that of Samuel Kenyon Doe, Charles Taylor as well as his master rouge in chief—Ellen Johnson Sirleaf who literally awarded him the presidency through patronage. He has had intimacy with Davidetta Browne Lansanah, an educated fool, who has traded her body with an illiterate for a job. Shame on Davidetta! She has shamed Liberian womanhood. Curse on her living ashes as she faces condemnation from hell.
Liberians must rise up to demand Weah’s resignation, else he is gradually building the sediments of another civil disobedience that will lead to his eventual downfall and the destruction of the country. The likes of Tweah and McGill are all urging him to deploy this shenanigan so as to maintain power for their own benefits. His days are becoming numbered. He is not a student of history; he lives in a utopian space of life. Illiteracy is a disease and Weah embodies such a disease of no real cure.
As a matter of expediency, the appointment of Cllr Nwabudike to this politically sensitive position ought to be rejected by the Senate. In all fairness, I really have no evidence of any wrongdoing in this gentleman’s past that would render him unfit for this post. However, because of the likelihood of manipulation that can come as a result of Presidential patronage, I am concerned about the appointee’s multiple promotions in rapid successions within a short period of time. I am suspicious that this may have been done deliberately and nefariously to pad up this gentleman’s resume in a conspiracy to put in this slot.
There is something fishy going on here and it stinks to the highest heavens! Certainly, there must be other capable individuals who have worked their way up within the organization and who no doubt have the requisite experience to take over and run the National Elections Commission.
Erring on the side of caution and quickly squashing the nomination is really best way to bring this entire travesty to a screeching halt.
Thank God we still have some patriotic Liberians like Mr. BLOH.
Sir, make your voice heard to CDC and its incompetent and mediocre partisans and dodgy supporters.
I signaled a warning sign after the president’s State of the Union address this year. There were so many underlying dangers that people who cannot read between the lines could not see. This is just step 1. There will be steps 2 and 3.
To all Liberians, please analyze the number of people that voted our cynically popular and lovely president Weah. They represent just 15% of Liberians, yet the CDC accused Ellen of stealing the 2005 and 2011 elections without genuine proofs.
Weah has nothing, absolutely nothing to offer the Liberian people. He doesn’t even know how a company is run before we talk about a state. He is turning around on himself and can do nothing to improve the lives of even his own partisans.
He thinks those foreign vampires flocking around him can perform magic by transforming Liberia overnight. No, Mr. President. They are wolves in sheep clothing.
Not all Liberians have turned their backs on Liberia. We love our country and would love to develop it like other countries. Don’t sell it cheaply. We don’t want to be the next South Africa or Zimbabwe in the next 20 or 50 years.
Mr. President, true son of the soil, you love to say this, and I quote, “once a Liberian, always a Liberian.” Yes, let’s all uphold this philosophy.
Some of our people in the diaspora took other nationalities out of the pursuit of financial gains, social status and privileges. Many of them are qualified to help Liberia. Bring some of them back home through real FIXES. Liberia has qualified human capital lingering in the diaspora.
We know our history. Let’s keep some positions of sovereignty for Liberians, please! One who can make a president can also become a president or the chief justice. What has this guy given you or done for you so much that you desperately want to repay?
Can a naturalized Liberian in Ghana or Nigeria ever vie for an appointed seat or positions of sovereignty? Just imagine the eyes that would peep at such person. If not for international organizations or multinational companies, to run a private company, if not yours, is almost unimaginable. You may not know what we are saying because you were a football star but some of us have lived through it.
Please, find one of our sisters or brothers and make her or him the chairman of the NEC. Stop pricking the Liberian people!