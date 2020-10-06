Dusty Wolokolie Responds to EJS’s ‘Devilish’ Legislators Jab

-Says former President incentivized bribery, corruption during her regime
Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf’s recent description of members of the National Legislature during her 12-year administration as ‘devilish’, has not only shocked the Liberian public but also provoked some to term her statement as “deceptive and a mere act of blame-shifting.”
Liberians were left surprised as Madam Sirleaf, in an op-ed firstly published in the Daily Maverick, a South Africa-based news outlet, claimed that Liberia had been seriously affected by corruption, lack of commitment, and personal greed—a factor that continues to perpetuate to the backwardness of the state.
She laid some blames squarely on the Legislature, notably, members of the 52nd, and 53rd Legislature.
Former President Sirleaf said in the article that Legislators during the 52nd and 53rd Legislature were “Devilish,” and that her biggest surprise was that some of those lawmakers were from her own party.
These comments and descriptions have not gone down well with some Liberians, especially some of those who served in the Legislature during her regime. One such person is Mr. Dusty Wolokolie, a one-time Representative and a popular member of the Progressive Alliance of Liberia (PAL).
Mr. Wolokolie was a ranking member of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Good Governance and Government Reform from 2006 to 2011. During his 6-year term, he represented Montserrado County District #4 (which is now District #10, represented by Representative Yekeh Kolubah).
Wolokolie did not go for re-election for his incumbent position due to his own confession that he failed during the six-year term he served. He, however, contested along with presidential candidate Dew Mayson on the ticket of the National Democratic Coalition (NDC) as Mayson’s running mate.
Mr. Wolokolie described former President Sirleaf’s statement as “disingenuous” and emphasized that she is being economical with the truth.
“Assertions by Madam Sirleaf that Legislators in the 52nd and 53rd Legislatures were “devilish” are quite disingenuous, and she is being craftily economical with the truth,” he said in a rejoinder intended to counter her commentary in the Daily Maverick.
He said Madam Sirleaf betrayed her “Public Enemy Number One,” pledge made to the nation during her January 16, 2006 inauguration, and started incentivizing bribery to get her nominees confirmed by the Liberian Senate.
“I recalled very vividly that it was the very Madam President herself who pledged, at her inauguration, that corruption would be ‘Public Enemy Number One’, who somersaulted at the very onset of her administration by incentivizing bribery to get her nominees confirmed by the Liberian Senate,” he said.
The progressive icon noted that the bribery pattern continued throughout her twelve years in office, spanning from orchestrated removal of Speakers of the House of Representatives and Presidents Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate; swift and uninformed passage of concession agreements without due diligence; and lack of serious critical debate on public policy options in the prevailing democratic space engendered by years of sweat, blood and the supreme price of life paid by many compatriots.
“I would have let a sleeping dog lie, but my good conscience and progressive instinct would not allow me to countenance Madam President embellishing her democratic credentials for legacy purpose at the expense of other compatriots, howbeit wanting they may be in character,” he said.
Mr. Wolokolie strongly believes that Madam Sirleaf had the best opportunity amongst contemporary Liberian leaders to advance and to consolidate a genuine democratic culture in Liberia, “but she blew it for whatever reasons I still cannot fathom.”
Holier than the pope/Throwing the Legislature Under the Bus?
Mr. Wolokolie wonders what reasons can Madam Sirleaf give for starting with bribing the Liberian Senate to confirm her very first set of cabinet officials who, many believe, were nominated by her on the basis of merit.
“Why did she have to bribe Legislators to do their jobs in legislating policy decisions and concession agreements if she was convinced, they could pass the smell test of transparency and accountability?” he asked rhetorically.
“It is sad,” he said, “That the former Unity Party leader now wants to throw the Legislature of her twelve-year regime under the bus with the insinuation that she is holier than the pope.”
“I lay the blame for introducing and institutionalizing corruption and decadence in our governance architecture squarely at the feet of Madam President,” he said, adding that Madam Sirleaf’s intermittent outbursts of frustration came only after the culture of impunity for corruption had been embedded in the society with the stakes for increasing perks continuing unabated.
“Madam President, I beg your pardon, they were not “devilish” men and women who were elected by the people just as you were, but predominantly unenlightened political virgins, the critical mass of whom, could have been cultivated into decent people if we, who considered ourselves more sophisticated, were sincerely patriotic enough to take bold and courageous decisions and actions to redress the scars of our civil war and embark on truly participatory democratic development.”
Meanwhile, during his time in the House of Representatives, he also served as member of the Pan African Parliament (PAP), the parliamentary body of the African Union (AU), and Vice Chairman of PAP Permanent Committee on Cooperation, International Relations & Conflict Resolutions (2006-2011).
I can’t agree more with veteran activist Dusty Wolokolie. Ellen epitomizes the shaming of our so-called intellectuals who fought the oligarchy in brazen attempts to restore multiparty democracy. I could not fathom but wailed in utter disgust why would someone who fought, so ferociously, for change end of being worse than those she fought?
It happened the change agent, herself, did not have a plan but rather fought the system out of mere envy and jealousy. She wanted power but beyond power she rarely had a plan. She complained privately that she was abused by the Liberian military under Sergeant Doe. For her, it was a payback against the country for the emotional pain few individuals inflicted on her while she was placed behind bars.
Before she got elected, Ellen was completely impoverished. She had emptied her bank account and made way to Accra to lobby for the interim leadership in 2003. She spent $40,000.00 bribing conference delegates to win their unanimous votes for the interim presidency. Her effort failed and she returned to New York and vowed never to participate in Liberian politics.
She was enraged and, more so, she took umbrage at the way Grude Bryant and Willie Belleh refused to support her despite being members of the same political party, the defunct Liberian Action Party.
When she returned to again to contest in 2005 , she did so with alright hatred and vendetta toward those whom she felt denied her the interim presidency. Moreover, she felt it was her time to rekindle all she had lost in the cause of the struggle against the military and in her failed attempt at the Accra conference.
She had one strategy to achieve an overnight affluence at the expense of the weakling nation: put family members in strategic positions to siphon state funds, encourage bribery, and encourage corruption so as to stifle criticisms against her. She was successful. That one person who defected cabal and wanted to expose her and sons, was murdered. I am talking about Harry A. Greaves, Jr.
She was the one handling brown envelopes to the so-called legislatures every other Friday. She was the one who restructured the salaries of legislatures. She was the one who, for the first time in the history, raised the salaries of our Chief Justice to nearly one million dollar a year. She increase her own budgets and she paid misfits, incorrigible, uneducated miscreants dubbed lawmakers $17,000.00 monthly while teachers, doctors, professional civil servants were paid meager salaries less than what janitors make abroad.
She did all of that to deflect attention away from her stealing enterprise under the auspice of her son, Robert Sirleaf, and other sons. Ellen came to power with less than $10,000 dollars in bank account but left with 3 billion wealthy according the Forbes Magazine of wealthy women around the world.
George Weah feels vindicated for corruption based on what he saw Ellen did in her 12 years as president. He often jokes about his stealing that Ellen bought homes abroad but he is building his in Liberia.
Mr. Dusty Wolokollie is a man, indeed!