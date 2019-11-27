Dusty Wolokolie Wants UL Trustees Resign

A former member of the 52nd legislature, Dusty Wolokolie, has called on members of the University of Liberia (UL) Board of Trustees to resign over the swift confirmation of Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson, who President George Weah recently nominated as president of the University.
Wolokolie’s statement, which was received by the Daily Observer over the weekend, said the UL Board of Trustees no longer had the moral authority to lead the University due to their action to speedily approve President Weah’s appointee to the post of UL President without going through any competitive vetting process.
As a member of the erstwhile 52nd Legislature, Mr. Wolokolie represented Montserrado County District #10. Wolokolie, a former president of the University of Liberia Student Union (ULSU), is also the father of Samora Wolokolie, Deputy Minister of Fiscal Affairs at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.
His statement comes amid huge public backlash over the University Board of Trustees’ action to downplay age-old tradition of recruiting president of the University on a competitive basis.
Traditionally, according to academics, when a vacancy occurred in the UL leadership, a search committee is constituted to review and vet applicants for the post. After such process, one academic added, a shortlist of qualified and competent candidates is prepared and submitted to the Board for approval and subsequent submission to the Visitor of the University, who is the President of Liberia, for appointment.
“The fact that the UL Board sidestepped this important process raises questions about the integrity of its decision, which has let many down and distressed, including me. Fellow patriots, the UL Board of Trustees failed their fiduciary responsibilities by not advising President Weah against acting in ways that undermine the independence and integrity of the University or by recklessly endorsing actions by him that violate the Charter,” Wolokolie said.
“In view of the above, I am calling on the entire UL Board of Trustees to do the honorable thing by resigning their posts. If they failed to do so, I will lead a public-spirited campaign to have them resign to allow for the reconstitution of the Board as provided for in the Charter,” he said.
He added, “I am also calling on all students of the University of Liberia to wake up to the threat posed to academic freedom and excellence by the irregular appointment of Dr. Nelson as president of the University of Liberia, and demand fitting explanations from the Board of Trustees.”
Mr. Wolokolie said although the president has the right to dismiss and nominate the President of the UL for approval of the Board of Trustees, the Board should have protected the Charter of the University by constituting a search committee to subject the President’s nominee to a competitive vetting and selection process.
He also said that flagrantly sidestepping established policies and procedures for dismissal, recruitment and selection of the President of the University constitutes a grave affront to the “independence of the University and a threat to academic freedom and excellence.”
“It appears as if the nation is losing its soul as those who are supposed to be the moral conscience of the nation are bowing down to gods of tin and wood. I don’t know what justification can the UL Board of Trustees provide for such spineless behavior, because they are perceived as icons of integrity. Here we have a Board of Trustees charged with the responsibility to provide guidance; ensure adherence to established policies, and protect and defend the Charter of the University, dismally failing to act to protect the integrity of the institution and being complicit in the violation of the UL Charter,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mr. Wolokolie has called on President Weah to do the honorable thing by rescinding the appointment and subjecting his nominee, Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson, to a competitive vetting and selection process in keeping with tradition out of which the most suitably qualified candidate will be selected and recommended for appointment.
“Fellow compatriots, I am putting this challenge to the UL Board of Trustees to remind them of their sacred charge and responsibility to administer the affairs of the University of Liberia in the best interests of the institution and the public, and not on the basis of political expediency, and certainly not to ingratiate themselves into the good favors of the President of Liberia at the expense of the University in return for extra favors, pecuniary or otherwise,” he said.
I supposed Mr. Wolokollie is absolutely correct on this. The board of trustees has failed the university of Liberia and need to step aside since they have all become yes men to President George Weah. The irony part here is, they all sat there knowing what was right to do and allow the president to lead them instead of them leading the president in the right direction. This is like a blind man leading bunch of good eyes individuals to safety. My question here is, were they compromise behind closed door or what?
Almost everything is going the wrong way in Liberia. The University of Liberia is no exception. It is now so say one, so say all. The president who is a visitor to the university is now doing the search of the university president instead of the Board of Trustees. Hon. Wolokollie, be careful or else your daughter might lose her job in President Weah’s led government. In Liberia, nobody can challenge the president’s decision.
This situation is very worrisome. I hope the dust can settle on it.
Let Dusty just spare the public such a silly, hypocritical, and disgusting, rant. The fundamental process, policy, practice, rule, style, or tradition, is that the President of the Republic of Liberia appoints the President of the University of Liberia, and the Board of Trustees of the University of Liberia disapproves or approves the appointment! The Board of Trustees of the University of Liberia is as INDEPENDENT as any Board or any sovereign STATE.
Dusty’s very medieval and extremely silly and hypocritical rant that the Board of Trustees of the University of Liberia should make its approval of such appointment which is within its province and jurisdiction to the whims or SELFISH desires of political flunkies like him is a very SILLY and stinking BULLSHIT! And such BULLSHIT should be stuffed right back into the very Dusty and his fellow political bandits!
Past Presidents of the Republic of Liberia have appointed at will the President of the University of Liberia, this is not a new discovery. Thanks for mentioning in your post that the President of Liberia has the right to dismiss and nominate.
The days of putting old wine in new bottle are over. Dr. Nelson is qualify and can work any part of this world but chose to work for the University of Liberia for the past 12 years in various capacities not limited to Vice President of Students Affairs.
No one person has a monopoly of issuing of
threats.
we are also and will also be calling on students of the University of Liberia not to listen to mere political statements that will further delay their academic goals while those calling for conditions and situations that have the propensity to bring chaos and disruption of classes have their education in tact, and earning a living while the students are the ones that suffers the most. Dr. Nelson does not stand alone when it comes to his nomination by the President of the Republic of Liberia and his Approval by the Board as President of the University of Liberia.
Hey, you don’t love Nelson more than me. But the right thing must be done. Let the board post the vacancy out and vet alongside the president nominated canadiate.
If he wins than fine. But he can be acting for now. Stop talking about threat. In this case, UL and Liberia come first. The right thing must be done and done very fast to save out University. Read my comment.
I Was a very strong faculty of a Govt college in Liberia, Qualified base on my education and experience. The only position canadiate approved by the students. When asked, I offer that the process be opened to all to apply. I became successful but the order and government of the country or people advicing the board manipulated the process stay could not find someone like me at the time and even up to now with such experience.
I am no longer around. Its Almost 3-4yrs had past the college stay can’t fine a replacement like me. Instead of waiting that long, I had to move on since those supporting me never had the power to keep or put me in the position. My goal was to see the best for the institution, students of the college and Liberia. Now I am out doing higher studies on my own expense to help Liberia development when call upon. I have no regrets of not serving the students or the college at the time since I was not will to dance to the tune of the God father and mother of Liberia but see the right thing be done for the institution, students and Liberia.
So if Dr. Nelson was nominated by big hands, even through the vetting process, he might be selected. That how Liberia and the world as a hold works. Who know you works at time. Doing right thing is what matters it not about my friend Dr. Nelson.
It will be destiny if he is vetted and again selected by the board, a boast for him, a proud to me, and I will be so happy. So will his family also.
To those of you who are supporting the nomination of Dr. Nelson as president of the University of Liberia based on partisan or tribal line, let me just succinct tell you why this nomination is worrisome.
Dr. Nelson holds a doctorate degree in Theology. A university should be a community of teachers and scholars from all walks of life. A national university, as it is for the case of the University of Liberia, should be closely associated with the country’s cultural, religious or political aspirations. Given the case of Liberia, we have become a secular state, consider this crucial point. Why if a person who holds a PhD in Islamic studies were to be appointed president of the University, would you be at ease with that?
According to myth, road construction engineering was developed from “witchcraft” practices. Just last week, a witchcraft conference was slated in a university in Nigeria.
With a theologian being the president of an institution that should be completely independent endorse such scientific development and practices?
Let’s uphold the secularism of the university of Liberia. We are not judging on partisan line but on the role of a university in modern society for scientific innovation in our virgin economy.
Let’s not be too fast to criticize or defend everything people criticize based on partisan or tribal line.
A Doctor of Theology as president of the University of Liberia, I believe from the secular point of view, is wrong. He can however become the president, for example, of the African Bible College, or a private Christian university.
“succinctly” in the first paragraph please.
Woo, Even Nelson should have advice the guys, he knows better, has been around for sometime. I like the guy and the role he is appointed to but Liberia come first. Until the right thing is done. Let me the board or weah declare him acting until the right process is follow.
I want him to get there the right way, if not, Dr. Nelson please wait or forget been in that position. UL and Liberia come first before family and friends.
It better to do it now so when Nelson face w problem tomorrow, he will be judge rightfully and history will remember him for all the sacrifice he continues to make for UL.
Mostly, it will be very board and an example for Dr. Nelson to declare himself acting until the board can do the selection or canadiate Search where he will be a part and if found suitable, he can be reinstall.
He is a United Methodist, it is possible.
It is not because wolokollie say so, but it is the right thing to do. See wolokollie did not even say bad about Dr. Nelson.
It shows that wolokollie, I and every other graduates of UL wants the best for our ama matter and Liberia to save her image and handbook or rules.
Long live UL my ama matter, long live Liberia, and I hope and will be praying if the right thing is done, Dr. Nelson gets selected and reinstall.
Kae, UL graduate!