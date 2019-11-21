“During My Soccer Career, I Did Not Cheat to Win A Penalty”

— Pres. Weah tells ‘trade gurus’
President George Weah appears to be putting his reputation as a former professional footballer on the line as a way to convince investors that under his watch, their investments in Liberia would be safe.
In a bid to market Liberia’s rich investment climate and woo some of the world’s major investors to take advantage of his administration’s patronizing policies, the President said: “I am honest, and so is my government. Many of you here today are witnesses to my sincerity. During my soccer career, I did not cheat or dive to win a penalty like many do; yet, I became the best player in the world. This same honesty I bring to politics and governance.”
According to an Executive Mansion release, the President spoke these words to an assembly of international investors, entrepreneurs and governments on Monday, November 18, 2019. He said that his administration has re-worked Liberia’s trade and commerce ecosystem, making it ideal and perfect for serious investment.
He spoke of Liberia’s vast natural resources, including timber, iron ores, rubber, gold, diamonds, fertile soil and favorable climatic conditions, which he said are underpinned by his government’s anti-graft policy and zero tolerance for corruption.
“You will certainly not regret investing in Liberia,” the President told his audience, adding, “My Government is fair and honest; and my people are hospitable and loving.”
In conversation with CNN’s Africa Correspondent, Eleni Giokos, who moderated President Weah’s presentation, President Weah spoke of improved conditions and policies for visa issuance, which is done either on arrival or online, government’s anti-graft, and cordiality as his government’s way of attracting meaningful investors.
Though, the country’s economy is suffering to gain strength, President Weah urged the audience to ask those currently doing businesses in Liberia to verify his claim of the current business climate under his leadership of being fair and well improved.
“My goal is to help the people of Liberia live in peace and have better life. With my team of cabinet ministers, and our counterparts in the judiciary and legislature, we are committed to achieving this,” the President said.
He added that Liberia and Africa need sincere investors—investors who, he said, will not defraud the people of Liberia in taxes and will “not swindle our government; investors who are true and honest partners.”
The President told the forum to pay special attention to startups, and the youth as they are the future of any cooperation.
Prior to the interactive forum with Correspondent Eleni Giokos, President Weah held a closed-door meeting with the President of Dubai and Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, H.H. Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
President Weah was later on expected to hold bilateral discussions with the President of United Arab Emirates, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. The President is attending the Global Business Africa 2019 held under the theme, “Scale Up Africa.”
It is being organized by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It aims to underline the important role of cross border cooperation in supporting and accelerating Africa’s next phase of sustainable economic growth and development.
According to Hamad Buamim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Chamber since its inception, GBF Africa has served as a catalyst for UAE-Africa economic cooperation and business exchange.
“The 2019 edition will highlight new high-potential areas where African companies can collaborate with their UAE counterparts to create new business opportunities and capitalize on existing trade and investment potential,” he noted.
Meanwhile, President returned to the country yesterday via the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County.
I wonder this idiot of a president still think he’s playing soccer. Has he realize the amount of stealing going on in his government to which he is also party to? I only blame Liberians for electing this buffoon from Clara town as president. They will stay long inside
Fool like you will stay long outside because no one will let you in nonsense.
Mr Weah, you did not dive for penalty but you dribbled to score goals just as you as re doing as president of Liberia.
Again fellow Liberians, president George Weah thinks he still playing football, comparing soccer playing with running a government. Setting himself up as being honest and fighting corruption. The business audience must have really look at our president as being foolish and seriously out of his mind by considering his administration as zero corruption tolerance when the word corruption is placard on the face of president George Weah. Did he really meant this or just another spine talk to mislead those that don’t know what factual happening in Liberia. Mr. Weah seems to lack the understanding and respect of his office as president of our republic. Wake up president Weah and lead our nation from the messed we are facing. Prosecute those that steel from Liberia regardless of friendship and partisans. Let declear war on corruption by labelling it as a “capital crime” which is punishable by capital punishment if found guilty. President Paul in Rawanda is not practising witchcraft or performing magic that putting his nation ahead, he is cracking down on corruption in every way one can ever imagine. Do you really think our lawmakers deserve the kind of salaries they presently received for working 2 days in a week, when the masses they are representing are barely surviving on $2 a day meal? This is just another form of corruption at the highest level of governance and something need to be done about it or Liberia is going nowhere. When last did you, president George Weah drove by road from Monrovia to Foya solomba or from Monrovia to grand Gedeh to see the suffering of the vase majorities travelling method?
Just if we actually paid out the right salaries to our lawmakers and members of the judiciary circle, there will be surplus of public funds to maintained our rural roads and eventually pave them. Business can not be as usual president Weah if you want to help Liberia and Liberians to have a better life than before. Drastic measures must be put in places to combat the anti progressive ones that feel they deserve more than their share or they will steal. What standard of lifestyle do you really want for your fellow Liberians in your administration and leadership tenure? The answere remain yours and will be known by your actions.