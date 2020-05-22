Dream Volunteerism Joins Fight against Covid-19

Donates food items and sanitary materials to physically-challenged and underprivileged children

A group of young professionals under the banner, “Dream Volunteerism,” has showcased itself in the fight against COVID-19 by donating food and non-food items to at least six (6) underprivileged and physically challenged groups within Montserrado.

Dream Volunteerism, a youth empowerment, and volunteer-driven organization, is also a partner to NAYMOTE Partners for Democratic Development that is implementing the Community Action Platform Against COVID-19 project in Districts #4 and #6 in Montserrado County.

Presenting the items at Amazing Grace Orphanage near the SKD Boulevard, Michael Burke, Executive Director of Dreams Volunteerism, said the donation was made possible by the benevolence of members and other humanitarians who are extremely compassionate about helping underprivileged children and people with disabilities.

“We know COVID-19 is deadly, but hunger is more deadly. That’s why we have brought you these items as a sign of our support to the work that you do to keep these children healthy and happy”, Michael told Rev. Edward Diggs, Director of Amazing Grace Orphanage.

Some of the items donated include rice, oil, sardines, detergent, and face masks amongst others.



At another presentation at the Mission of Hope for Disabled in Jacob Town, Konah Kermie, Secretary, appreciated DREAM Volunteerism for the kind gesture and encouraged other institutions and citizens to identify with them because they are currently self-supported and need the help of the government, who has not identified with them since the Coronavirus outbreak to come to their aid.

Keith Nyankun, one of DREAM Volunteerism Board Members, said besides the donation, they want the Orphanage owners to implement strenuous measures to ensure that the children observe social distancing which, according to him, he did not see when he entered the compound. “Coronavirus is real and everyone should take preventive measures to stay safe and healthy”, he added.

At the end of the day’s outreach, Dreams Volunteerism was able to reach at least 300 physically challenged and underprivileged children, advising them to follow all health protocols as prescribed by the health authorities including washing of hands frequently and adhering to social distancing.

Dream Volunteerism is a youth empowerment and volunteer-driven organization. Their initiatives are geared towards identifying with under-privilege children, less fortunate/ physically challenged while providing them humanitarian assistance. During this pandemic, they are buttressing government efforts to address the economic impact of the virus.