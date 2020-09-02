Dr. Robtel Neajai Pailey Appointed Lecturer at London School of Economics

Prominent Liberian academic, activist and author, Dr. Robtel Neajai Pailey, has been named Assistant Professor for International Social and Public Policy at the globally renowned London School of Economic and Political Science (LSE).

An excited Dr. Pailey announced her preferment on social media early Tuesday morning while applauding those who helped to make her dream a reality.

“IT’S OFFICIAL: I’m thrilled to be joining the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) today as Assistant Professor in International Social and Public Policy! I definitely couldn’t have done it without my amazing ecosystem of love and support, including God, family, friends, mentors, funders,” she wrote on her facebook page.

She disclosed, “When I rang one of my closest friends, Amy Niang, in mid-March 2020 to tell her that the head of the Department of Social Policy had called to personally congratulate me on being selected, she shrieked in excitement ‘WE DID IT!’ INDEED.”

Upon serving as a senior researcher at the International Migration Institute (IMI), University of Oxford, she serves as an Ibrahim Leadership Fellow at the African Development Bank in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Dr. Pailey in July, 2017 won an Ibrahim Leadership Fellowship to take up a position in the executive office of AfDB. The fellowship program, run by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, is designed to mentor future African Leaders.

She completed BA degrees in African Studies and English Literature at Howard University, an MSc in African Studies at the University of Oxford, and a doctorate in Development Studies at SOAS, University of London, as a Mo Ibrahim Foundation PhD Scholar.

Dr. Pailey comes to her new job with more than 15 years of combined personal and professional experiences in Africa, Europe and North America, having worked across a broad range of fields supporting universities, governments, media institutions, multilateral, regional, non-governmental and community-based organization.

In her professional career, Prof. Pailey has taught at various institutions in Liberia, Ghana, the United Kingdom and the United States, and her work has been published in academic journals, edited book volumes, newspapers and magazines.

She has practitioner-based proficiencies in qualitative research, capacity development, policy design and analysis, program management, report and grant writing, journalism and strategic communications.

With LSE on the horizon, Dr. Pailey lauded her parents for standing with her and starting what is now becoming a successful journey.

“My mother and father, Ethel Neajai Johnson Pailey and Abraham Robert Pailey, did it with their sacrifices, prayers and libations,” she said, adding, “Mom kept reminding me that the long limbo between PhD completion and finding the right permanent academic job was God’s way of teaching me humility, patience and perseverance. Dad said our ancestors were moving mountains and straightening crooked paths to sprinkle my destiny with fairy dust.”

She also had kind words for some of her mentors who helped her along the way. “Professors Laura Hammond, JoAnn McGregor and Patricia Daley did it by writing stellar references, never once complaining that I was making too many demands on their time. And when I didn’t get the jobs I thought were ‘perfect’ for me, they encouraged me to keep reaching for the stars.”

As is often said, Life without friends who should be there in time of need, does not worth living and, as such, Dr. Pailey is glad to have some very supportive friends. “Friends like Simidele Dosekun, Bukola Kpotie, Yen Pham and Gaby Balbuena did it by offering guidance during and long before the road to LSE recruitment—on everything from polishing my cover letter and CV to interviewing to negotiating salary and benefits,” she said.

Dr. Pailey could not forget the instrumental roles funders like the Mo Ibrahim Foundation and Leverhulme Trust played by gifting “me a scholarly ‘room of my own’ to think, write and publish.”

According to her, the LSE post has been bagged and she now intends to use this incredible privilege to pry open doors for others.

However, the announcement of Dr. Pailey’s preferment has been greeted with a lot of commendations from her compatriots and international friends.

One of such person is renowned Liberian economist, Samuel P. Jackson, who himself, just gained admission into LSE.

Jackson wrote on social media in reaction to his compatriot’s appointment, “Congratulations to Robtel Neejai Pailey, PhD on her appointment as Assistant Professor at the world famous London School of Economics and Political Science. I’m also deeply humbled to be a part of this prestigious institution. Bravo to my Bassa sister. I hope our paths cross in London. High noon tea. Bassa girls rock.”

Another Person is Liberian statesman, Dew Mayson. Mr. Mayson wrote on his social media page, “Congratulations, Dr. Pailey, on your appointment as a Professor at LSE. So proud of you as a fellow Liberian. Your success is a reminder that amidst our difficulties and all types of sclerosis, there are Liberians who still manage to register success and make proud our people.”

He added, “Delighted that you understand the need to open doors for other Liberians and not flaunt the myopic and quite unpatriotic bluff, so common among successful Liberians: I am (was) the only Liberian at this or that organization…Go ahead, dear Dr. Pailey. Register even greater achievements.”

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) is regarded as an international centre of academic excellence and innovation in the social sciences and is ranked 2nd in the world for social sciences and management.

The School regularly attracts leading public figures to give lectures, attend seminars and consult staff. LSE was founded in 1895 and joined the University of London in 1900.

The School’s academic profile spans a broad range of social sciences and is renowned for studying real world issues, from economics, politics and law to sociology, anthropology, accounting and finance.

LSE offers 40 Bachelor’s degree programmes, over 140 taught Master’s and Diploma programmes, and PhD opportunities across the social sciences. Teaching and research are conducted through 25 Departments and Institutes and 23 Research Centres.

Graduates can be found in senior positions in organisations and government worldwide. Alumni and former staff include 18 Nobel Prize winners in Economics, Peace or Literature and 35 past or present Heads of State.