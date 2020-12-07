Dr. Reeves Launches Book, “Surveying The Leadership Landscape”

The Senior Pastor of the Historic Providence Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. Samuel B. Reeves, Jr., as part of his many contributions towards the progress of Liberia, has authored a book calls “Surveying The Leadership Landscape; Indispensable Qualities of Leadership.”

The newly published book seeks to mould the minds of those aspiring for leadership wherever they find themselves with emphasis on Biblical principles.

At a well-attended book launch, held Friday, December 4, 2020 at the John B. Falconer Annex of the Providence Baptist Church, Rev. Reeves attributed the writing of the book to what he calls the leadership gaps in Liberia over the years.

Rev. Reeves, who has over 25 years of professional experience, said Liberia’s problem today, as in yesteryears, cannot be attributed to the lack of resources, but due to the lack of leadership in public, private and religious institutions.

Rev. Reeves also attributed the writing of the book to inquiries by many people in 2005 asking for direction on who to vote for during the general presidential elections.

According to him, he believes that God has given him the extra gift of leadership and deems it necessary to share it as a professor of the Baptist Theological Seminary, pastor, friend and leader.

Reading excerpts from the introduction of the book, Rev. Reeves said: “as I write these words, a crisis of leadership facing the world from Asia to Europe, North America and to Africa. Liberia is in the heat of serious dispute and difficulties. The headlines in the country’s major news outlets suggest that some leaders in the corporate and religious arena are guilty of leadership default. In the political realm, from President Donald Trump in the United States to President George M. Weah of Liberia, regardless of your preferred party, most of these leaders display poor judgment on what it takes to lead.”

He added that it is his hope that people will learn from his book indispensable qualities which, when put together, make good leaders.

Mr. Monie R. Captan, former Foreign Affairs Minister and Professor of International Relations at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida School of International Studies, who reviewed the book, said the volume will help shape the minds of people who have a different thought about leadership.

Mr. Captan said Rev. Reeves identifies seven qualities of leadership, namely, vision, character, charisma, commitment, communication, courage and competence.

According to him, the author enriches his book by providing scriptural backing for these qualities and also employs examples of these qualities from biblical characters.

He said Rev. Reeves argues in his book that these men had one thing in common – character — and God saw character in Abraham, Moses and Joshua.

“Rev. Reeves then relates the importance of character to leadership in contemporary times and calls upon the people to choose leaders of character. He writes: “Liberia, we need leaders with character, be it in the church, academic institutions, public and private corporations, or in the government,” Mr. Captan said.

Mr. Captan said this quality was important because it showed that committed leadership can endure to the end and show results.

According to him, the author (Reeves) also emphasized the importance of courage as a key quality of leadership and “getting the job done” characterizes the last quality of leadership, competence.

“These key qualities do not exist in a vacuum. In order to be effective, they should form a combination of qualities of a leader. One quality cannot suffice for effective leadership. Imagine a person of vision who is not competent, or a competent leader with no character, or leader with good character [but] neither vision nor competence.” Mr. Captan noted.

“What makes this book important is that is both grounded in scriptures of the Bible and yet it is practical and relates to our everyday life. It serves as a practical guide to the people their leaders as they fulfill their purpose to each other and their nation.”

He said but most of all, Rev. Reeves informs Liberians that, “all of our gifts, competencies, skills and talents, come from God. Therefore, our authority to lead must be based on sacrificial service, faithful work filled with a commitment to fine tuning our character.”

Sister Mary Laurene Brown (OSF), who launched the book, called on Liberians to elect leaders based on character and respect.

“I don’t know wether a lot of people understand the essence of leadership because a true leader is a servant and this is what we often forget and sometimes go to the extent of glorifying a leader,” she said. Madam Brown, however, said it is her prayer that the book will be read and not placed on a shelf to gather dust; that it will be read in small and big groups, as well as individually, and then it will be discussed so that the children and emerging leaders will know what to do.