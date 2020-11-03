Shufflex Biomed, Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan’s Multiplex Diagnostic Test among Finalists at Germany’s World Science Summit 2020

Contributed by Jana-Astrid Shafer

Germany’s World Science Summit which highlights scientific breakthroughs takes place around the annual commemoration of the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989. At this year’s summit in Berlin, the multiplex infectious diseases diagnostic test (the Nyan-Test) invented by a prominent scientist and medical doctor, Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan of Liberia, has been selected by judges as one of 54 Finalists in the Engineering and Technology category.

This year, the Berlin Science Week organizing committee received over 900 nominations from 111 countries around the world. This is Liberia’s first time participating in the World Science Summit, and represented by Dr. Dougbeh Nyan and his Invention that has been recognized and selected by judges as a Finalist. He was nominated by the Royal Academy of Science International Trust and Under the Microscope.

The Innovation and Technology of Dr. Nyan at Shufflex Biomed

In most underserved communities and African countries, there is a lack of sophisticated diagnostic devices and limited expertise in high-tech diagnostics of infectious diseases. This hinders the clinical decision-making ability of healthcare providers. The Nyan-Test is portable, affordable, fast and easy to use in any setting. It detects and distinguishes multiple infections (including HIV, HCV, HBV, Ebola, Sars-CoV-1, COVID-19, MERS, Dengue, West Nile, Yellow Fever, Malaria, and many more). Whereas most testing methods take three hours to seven days, this testing device for infectious diseases gives test results in ten to forty minutes.

Dr. Nyan’s innovation is a major breakthrough that is “Breaking the Wall To Detect Infections” according to the Berlin Science Week, and is easing the problems of simultaneously diagnosing and identifying infectious diseases that carry similar symptoms or may infect a patient at same time. The invention has also been awarded a United States Patent and the African Innovation Award.

“We are delighted to introduce our finalists and present their science breakthroughs of the year; we shape the future of humanity by impact-oriented ideas and discoveries, driven by our shared dedication for creating breakthroughs across borders and disciplines,” stated the release from the Berlin Science Week.

The Science summit is organized by the Falling Walls Foundation and Berlin Science Week, and is taking place from 1st to 9th November this year. According to the organizers, the World Science Summit promotes pioneering thinking in science and society from all over the world, discusses the world’s best research works, and celebrates the latest breakthroughs in science and society from around the world.

Last month, the infectious diseases specialist, Dr. Nyan, was among several frontline healthcare workers recognized by the New York State Senate for services performed during the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic Response. Dr. Nyan, the award-winning scientist, inventor and social activist was presented an official citation of recognition and appreciation from New York State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey of the 36th Senate District at a program marking this year’s African Heritage Month.

Dougbeh holds a degree in Human-Medicine from the Charité–Universitätsmedizin Berlin of the Humboldt-University of Berlin, Germany. He was trained as an infectious disease scientist at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He also worked as an Infectious Disease Scientist at the NIH, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other US institutions and biotech companies.

Currently serving as Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of Shufflex Biomed, his biotechnology start-up company, Dr. Nyan has offered that his “innovation is available for production to help humanity fight the scourge of infectious diseases including the present COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Click here for Breakthrough video at the Berlin Science Week 2020.