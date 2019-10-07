Dr. Nyan Scores UAE Science, Tech Collaboration for Liberian Students

– Needs GoL action

During a recent visit and scientific meeting held in Europe, Asia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), renowned Liberian scientist and inventor, Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, has attracted the commitment of the UAE’s Science Club to collaborate with Liberian Science and Technology entities for Liberian youths and students.

According to a release from Dr. Nyan’s company, Shufflex Biomed, the meeting with the Directorate of the Emirates Science Club was held within the spirit of the Dubai Expo 2020, which is scheduled to take place in the coming year.

Dubai Expo 2020 is expected to bring together inventors, innovators, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and financiers from every corner of the world.

As a globally recognized inventor and innovator, Dr. Nyan, who is Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of Shufflex Biomed, was given an official invitation to the event by the Expo 2020 Organizing Committee on December 2018 to showcase his Multiplex Diagnostic Test for Infectious Diseases (the Nyan Test).

The test detects and simultaneously differentiates multiple infections in less than an hour, and has been granted a US Patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

“In our discussions, the Emirates Science Club has agreed in principle to collaborate with Liberian Science and Technology programs so as to assist Liberian youth and students with intellectual and material resources needed in high-tech science and tech activities from primary to high school,” Dr. Nyan said.

He added, “The UAE has a well-organized science and technology program from which Liberian youth and students could benefit through these kinds of collaborations, but the key commitment rests with the Government of Liberia (GoL), which will have to shoulder some responsibilities, and also play its part in making this happen at the governmental level.”

Dr. Nyan: “The Emirates Science Club program is in connection with the Cultural and Scientific Association of the UAE. It administers a wide range of hands-on learning activities in science and technology to children from ages seven through 18 and extends to the college level in high-tech. Students learn to build robots, drones, solar panels, car and equipment parts, various models of heavy-duty machinery, and many more.”

Dr. Nyan said while contacting the government, “I have sent a communication to the Minister of Education of Liberia. I hope that we can work together on this endeavor so as to explore and seize these opportunities in the interest of Liberian students; and for the future of our country as a whole.”

Dougbeh Chris Nyan is a Liberian scientist who invented the rapid multiplex diagnostic test for infectious diseases, an invention which won him several recognitions and awards, including the African Innovation Award Special Prize for Social Impact in 2017 from the African Innovation Foundation.

He also received the Lifetime Achievement Award in Science Research and Medicine from the Ward Fund and the Science Award from the Liberian Awards in 2016. Along with other professionals, Dr. Nyan continues to advocate for Liberia and other African countries, to place science, education and technology as a high national priority.