Dr. Chris Nyan Presents A “New Vision Liberia” at Dubai’s Science Forum

As Liberia and other African countries fall into a leadership crisis and a daunting economic future, three prominent Liberian social-political activists participated in a forum and presented a perspective on Liberia’s future, a release has said.
The forum, according to a release, saw a major PowerPoint presentation by Liberia’s award-winning scientist and social activist, Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, who presented the “New Vision Liberia” and an urgent patriotic call to “Rescue Liberia.”
Liberia is the oldest republic in Africa and gained its independence in 1847, but its national life appears to be reduced to a bleak future.
In contrast, Dr. Nyan presented an overall view of a New Vision for Liberia, saying, “The New Vision is a renewed patriotic platform that encourages every citizen to fight against corruption and mismanagement of our national resources in society; it is that New Vision that encourages good governance, visionary national leadership as well as advocating equality, social justice, and economic prosperity for all in our society.”
The forum, held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was attended by an array of entrepreneurs, policymakers, and medical professionals whose attention was also drawn to corruption in the Liberian government and problems that exist in doing business in Liberia, a country that has vast investment opportunities.
As a caveat, Dr. Nyan added, “Investing in various sectors of the Liberian economy could be attractive with a business-friendly atmosphere tailored to the country’s national interest, while being profitable for investors.”
He continued, “This could be possible under a visionary government that demands accountability and transparency.”
But interjecting his observation, Martin Kollie, a youth activist and student of Economics at the state-run University of Liberia, highlighted the free-fall of the Liberian economy under President George Weah and listed the lack of foreign direct investment, industrial-scale corruption and mismanagement as contributing factors.
Martin Kollie is currently standard-bearer of the Student Unification Party (SUP) and was the leader of the “Bring Back Our Money” protest movement, which indicted the Liberian government on the “missing L$16 billion” and US$25 million saga in 2018.
In continuation, Dr. Nyan further said, “The New Vision Liberia is a national vision that promotes competence, merit and patriotism, prioritizes agriculture and food security, a forward-looking vision of Liberia that promotes science, innovation, technology and medicine for the advancement of our society.”
He also spoke of “equal access to quality education, quality healthcare and justice as being a cardinal pillar of the New Vision Liberia for a better Liberia.”
He said that voter’s education, peaceful and civic mass actions in a democratic process should be the only path to changing our government or its anti-people policies.
Professor Alaric Tokpa, who spoke on peace and security, emphasized that the New Vision Liberia “is that clear Vision, which promotes the rule of law, respect for the Constitution, promotes unity and cultural diversity, peace, harmony, and security in all sectors of society.”
He added, “Freedom of speech, academic freedom, youth advancement and women’s rights were important to the New Vision for Liberia in a New Liberia.”
Alaric Tokpa is an iconic fighter for social-economic justice and democracy in Liberia.
In the 1980s, Mr. Tokpa was arrested and imprisoned by then Master Sgt. Samuel Doe’s military junta, tried by a military tribunal and sentenced to death by firing squad, but later released on clemency.
Further in his presentation, Dr. Nyan acknowledged the disappointment of the Liberian people and the international community in the current Liberian government, which he described as “unhealthy,” adding, “That is why this New Vision for Liberia should build institutions and groom patriotic servants, not political leaders.”
In view of Liberia’s past civil crisis and continuous governance problem, Dr. Nyan said “Liberians must get it right this time in the elections of 2020 and 2023, instead of experimenting with leadership anymore, because our generation has all it takes to rescue our country and build it to be a prosperous and respected nation once again.”
Dr. Nyan then emphasized that this Vision is a New Vision of all Liberians irrespective of political, religious, or social affiliations, and for all that espouse a new Liberia with a new breed of leaders vetted on ten-point characteristics.
The ten-point characteristics include Visionary, farsighted, and competent; no history of corruption while in past governments; never involved in economic and war crimes; patriots, with no blood on their hands; have strong history of grass-roots’ advocacy; have long-standing identification with the people’s struggle; possess astute national integrity; internationally respected and recognized; made meaningful contributions to the Liberian society and humanity; respects the African cultural heritage, its richness and good aspects.
Nyan added that the New Vision should be a vision for every Liberian, a forward-thinking philosophy that encourages Liberians and Africans towards the principles of social democracy and economic justice and promotes cooperation among all true democratic forces as well as advocacy institutions for the common good of all citizens.
Dougbeh Chris Nyan is a Liberian scientist and inventor of the multiplex infectious disease diagnostic test. In his fight for democracy in Liberia, he was also imprisoned by the Samuel Doe military government, expelled from the University of Liberia and exiled in the late 80’s.
He now serves as an executive of the National Democratic Coalition of Liberia (NDC), a coalition of Liberia’s social democratic parties.
“Our generation needs to Rescue Liberia with this New Vision,” Dr. Nyan said.
A wise person once said, “Our first duty is to war against dishonesty: war against dishonesty in public life, and war against dishonesty in business life.”
“Corruption in every form is the arch enemy of this Republic, the arch enemy of free institutions and of government by the people, an even more dangerous enemy than the open lawlessness of violence, because corruption works in hidden and furtive (secretive) fashion.” This is the problem in Liberia!!
Yes indeed, Dr. Nyan and others, “The New Vision (for) Liberia: to promote competence, merit and patriotism, prioritize agriculture and food security, to promote science, innovation, technology and medicine for the advancement of our society” is indeed a prolific vision.
Liberia is never short of prolific visions. Liberia is always short in finding the right people to implement these prolific visions.
A case in point: Liberia has experimented with democracy for a long time per its Constitution. However, corrupt and self-aggrandized leaders and government officials have failed to execute the principles laid down in the constitution for which it was established. These failures have led to anarchy in Liberia.
The Constitution of Liberia creates three separate branches of government with a system of checks and balances. The Constitution was written in order to protect individual freedom. The Constitution was written to limit power of the government and explicitly tells citizens of their rights. However, these fundamental rights are grossly violated in Liberia.
Just as, “The New Vision (for) Liberia” has the right recipe towards building a potential vibrant country called Liberia, so is the constitution of Liberia was meant to be.
Unfortunately, Liberia with all its leaders, intellectuals and political scientists, have allowed corruption and dishonesty to permeate every fabric of the Liberian society like a contagious disease that would require the best contagious disease control (CDC) to get rid of.
I admire Dr. Nyan’s patriotism and his farsightedness in finding remedies both in medicine and other methodologies to Liberia’s systemic problems.
A country cannot develop if the leader himself is corrupt. Liberians are hypocrites. Since the country people killed President Tolbert, the country has degenerated into a failed state. It’s a third world country again. They elected a “country giant.” Well, I hope it’s working out for them.
The thematic thread of New Vision Liberia sounds like then presidential candidate Mrs. Sirleaf’s most famous quotable quote, “Liberia is not a poor country, Liberia is a country poorly run”. However, despite US $10 billion in Donor Aid and other huge financial assistance – including US $800 million of new debts – vanished in waste and “vampire”, she bequeathed dysfunctional governance, runaway inflation, plus pervasive poverty to her successor, voters are wiser.
Therefore, any criticism of this government’s performance, so far, which fails to factor in EJS’s willful assault on an economy still bleeding profusely isn’t only misleading, but unethical. And talking of ethics, New Vision underscores accountability and transparency as its foundation. That’s why I can’t understand the reluctance of Dr. Nyan to deny or confirm persistence reports and challenges directed at him that Ebola is a laboratory-created virus for biological warfare and infected MRU victims were used as lab rats to test efficacy of antidotes.
Frankly, as a major player in the universally-appreciated and applauded Ebola Rescue Team, it behooves our scientist to clear the air on an issue that speaks to credibility. And, after all, truth-seeking is a cornerstone of scientific enquiry.
Not to mention that reports from Sierra Leone had confirmed a related lab in Kenema was closed following outbreak. The Ellen-led government divvied-up Ebola funds and public accusations of fraud flew all over the place, so was this money also to buy silence for killing Liberians; moreover, are there foreign-run labs involved with so-called infectious diseases control or something of that nature in Liberia? Or could the price be too high to pay for Human Rights Activists, Civil Society, and Veteran Protesters to start asking some bloody questions?
Greedy hypocritical politicking, may be, one can’t bite the honeyed hand that feeds the haves while some have-nots can’t hardly afford a grain of rice.
Who will implement the “new vision” when Liberians are woefully corrupt, inept, and unpatriotic? Unless Liberian leaders change their corrupt behavior which is highly unlikely, the population will continue to live in deep poverty for eternity. Corruption is so bad that government officials steal government and donor funds without fear of being convicted and sent to prison. No grand new vision can save the country unless corruption is discouraged by harsh punishment. Until then, “forget about it” like they say in New York City.
Liberia can only be liberated by the best of our educated. The future of Liberia can not be dropouts.
What do you mean by country people killed Tolbert? Also, was Liberia a Second World country when Tolbert was assassinated?
Throughout his 27-year dictatorial presidency, Tubman did not build a major highway in Liberia. Would you say it is democratic for a president to appoint a country’s Senators and Representatives? Well, that’s what daddy Tubman did. Tubman appointed people whom he thought were obsequious.
Are you proud of that record? Or are you interested in talking about present issues?
Presidents come and go. Sadly when they came to the presidency, the former presidents of Liberia have brought their stinking rags and departed the throne (sometimes fatally) with debts to be paid by the Liberian people.
Realistically, a whole lot cannot be said about Weah!
Why? Is Weah a kind of a teflon president? Nope!
As long as he serves as a sitting president, there isn’t a legacy neither is there a fair assessment that can be made without a hint of bias. By saying this, I do not suggest that everything in Liberia is honky-dory, neither does it mean that I stupidly support everything. All Republicans do not support everything Trump does!!!!!
Those non-country people who served as president of Liberia should have conducted business as good positive role model. Rather, some of them served as minority models. That’s precisely why we are caught in today’s mess!!!!!