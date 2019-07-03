Dr. Augustine Konneh Addresses BWI’s 90th Founder’s Day

Richard Baysah

Kakata, July 2, (LINA) – The former Director of the Foreign Service Training Institute of Liberia says human resource development is very essential to the forward march of the country.

Dr. Augustine Konneh who now serves as the Dean of the African Methodist Episcopal University, (AME University) Graduate School, said the Booker Washington Institute in Kakata Margibi County should be seen as the driving force if the Liberian Government is to make steady progress toward building its human resource capacity.

According to the Liberia News Agency, Dr. Konneh made the statement on the 29th of June, 2019 on the main campus of the Booker Washington Institute, (BWI) in kakata when he served as guest speaker on its 90th Founder’s Day.

Dr. Konneh described ongoing training of young people at BWI as massive to the human resource development of Liberia.

He commended the founding fathers and development partners of the institution for helping the Liberian government to achieve these initiatives over the years.

“Today, we celebrate the 90th Founder’s Day of BWI, it is a day set aside to commemorate it and remember the establishment of this great institution that has trained thousands of Liberians in various technical skills as well as from leadership position in the civic, corporate and public domain” Dr. Konneh also stated.

“The BWI at 90, forward to excellence, cherish the past and strengthen the present, we must continue to appreciate the visionaries and pioneers who contributed in various ways in its founding 90 years ago”, he further noted.

For his part, the Principal of the Booker Washington Institute, Atty. Harris Fomba Tarnue said the vision for the new decade towards the centennial anniversary of the institution is to achieve a “Model Center of Excellence status in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)” in Liberia and beyond.

He however stated that the desired state of excellence requires a defined strategy as a thrust for realization which will involve public engagement coupled with purposive actions.

He also outlined the school’s five-point strategy priorities, including investing in staff development and capacity building, investing in internal revenue generation programs and activities, strengthening existing infrastructures and searching for support to construct new facilities; working to enhance quality student recruitment, development and retention of programs; and working to elevate the institution to a technical university status with high quality mark focused programs within five years.

The Booker T. Washington Agricultural and Industrial Institute (BWI) was founded in 1929, the realization of a dream envisaged by the late Liberian President, Charles Dunbar Burgess King and made possible with support from the Phelps Stokes Foundation, of New York, U.S.A. and the Board of the United Methodist Church in the U.S.A. The institute is named in honor of the late African-American Economic Rights Leader, Dr. Booker T. Washington.