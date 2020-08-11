Doxxbet, LFA, Sign US$100,000 Players’ Awards Deal

Good news for Liberia Football Association (LFA) and, by extension, talented individual players in both male and female soccer game as Doxxbet Liberia has committed itself to paying to the LFA US$100,000 for excellent awards to individual players.

The US$100,000 sponsorship deal was on Monday, August 10, 2020, signed between Doxxbet Liberia and LFA at the headquarters of the Association in Monrovia.

In brief remarks, Doxxbet Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Michal Frolo, said his betting company is a partner to Liberia’s development agenda and as such motivating young people who play sports well, particularly football by giving them personal awards, will help to contribute to the improvement of the game in the country.

‘One thing I know we all have in common almost all over the world now is football. Football, when played, brings people together, even if they were once not friends. This is why we want to help give it the flavor it needs in order to bring out the best of talents in the young people in Liberia,” Frolo said.

He said his sports betting company has been following Liberian football for over a year now and it has noticed that whenever a season (sports related) come to an end, most valuable players (MVPs) in all categories are not appreciated and motivated by receiving their personal and individuals, apart from what collective awards given to a winning team and its runner up.

Frolo added that the sponsorship deal will run for three years, beginning the time of the resumption of leagues in the country and the amount will be improved upon.

“At this time it is US$100,000. At another time it might be more and the next time it will even be more in amount. We are here to contribute, not to exploit anybody or a system, be it government or private,” he noted with emphasis.

In response, LFA President Mustapha Raji said he was overwhelmed with joy that Doxxbet thought about helping the LFA encourage players to do better going forward.

Raji pointed out that Doxxbet’s initiative is the first of its kind in the country coming from a betting company.

“This is so amazing. It is so touching that Doxx has chosen to share with us its profits in order to support our youth. We will live up to your expectation by ensuring that the fund, when received, will be used judiciously,” the LFA boss who had smile on his face, said.

Orange Liberia 2020/2021 national leagues, including the County Sports Meet are still on hold due to COVID-19 but expected to kick off any time soon when health authorities shall advise based on the containment of the virus.