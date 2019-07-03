Dorcas Women Break Ground for US$175K Multipurpose Complex

The group of women under the banner, “Dorcas Women of Pentecost” on Saturday, June 29, 2019 broke ground for the construction of a multipurpose complex in Ganta, the commercial hub of Nimba County, at a projected cost of about US$175,000.

At the ceremony marking the groundbreaking, the head of the women’s group, Mrs. Omie Jallah, said the multipurpose complex will contain 10 bed rooms guest house, a conference hall, with a capacity to host over 500 people at the same time, and a modern kitchen for catering services.

Mrs. Jallah said that the purpose of constructing the complex is to bring all the women and other auxiliary groups under one umbrella to achieve their development objective.

According to her, the vision for the multipurpose complex grew out of the need to ease the constraints of moving from one place to the other whenever the group needed to hold their meetings.

The Dorcas Women are involved with financial activities, where they regularly meet and pay dues to empower the group’s members to improve their business(s) through credit, which is paid back with interest.

Mrs Jallah added, “During our regular monthly meeting, we sometimes face difficulty in finding lodging for some of our members who come from far places, so we decided to construct a guest house that can at least accommodate some of our guests.”

“Besides that,” she said, “The facility will be used for commercial purposes, that is, to host wedding ceremonies, conferences, and workshops.”

Mrs. Jallah reaffirmed her organization’s commitment to help destitute women and girls by creating livelihood activities that will empower them.

She added, “This is the reason why we are doing everything possible so the other women down there can follow suit.”

To further achieve her objective, the Dorcas Women said they welcome any donations and contributions from well meaning Liberians and organizations, either in cash or kind, to enable them complete their project.

The guest speaker at the ground-breaking occasion, Mrs. Eudosia W. Gonlepa, urged the women to emulate Dorcas in the Holy Bible by showing one another total love and kindness, and also share the same to others for the betterment of society.

Prince Howard, owner of Alvino Hotel in Ganta, encouraged the women to double their efforts by concentrating on the construction project to achieve their objective.