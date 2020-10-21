“Don’t Disappoint Me”

— President Weah urges Foreign Minister Kemayah, others, at commissioning ceremony
President George Weah has challenged newly commissioned cabinet ministers to perform to the expectation of the Liberian people in their respective areas of leadership.
He said that given his administration is committed to improving the lives of the citizens, it is incumbent upon every official of the government “to do all they can to deliver the goods and services for which they were appointed.”
The Liberian leader made the remarks on October 19, 2020, during a commissioned ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for four new appointed cabinet ministers. Those commissioned include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Kemayah; Information Minister, Ledgerhood Rennie; Commerce Minister, Mawine Diggs; and Labor Minister, Cllr. Charles Gibson.
“I remind the cabinet that the Liberian people have a high expectation of this government so there is need that you do your best not to disappoint me but the people as well,” he said.
President Weah said his recent appointments were necessary to re-organize the Cabinet and Governance team for effective and productive service. Making remarks on behalf of his colleagues, Foreign Minister, Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Kemayah, thanked President Weah and promised to deliver on the mandate and responsibilities their respective offices demand.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister, Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Kemayah, has promised to reduce the price of a passport. Minister Kemayah said the decision to reduce the price for a passport is in fulfillment of President George Weah’s quest to make Passports affordable to all Liberians.
The Foreign Minister has also vowed to work and ensure the credibility and integrity of the Liberian passports are restored in the diplomatic sector.
Mr. Davis! This is seriously laughable and mockery to the Liberian people for getting them passports at a affordable cost. The Liberian passports are birth rights entitlement to all Legitimate liberians and not a privileged per say, therefore deeming it necessary a bound duty for the government of Liberia(GOL) to create good atmosphere in securing a passport to Liberians. Probably I got it wrong and what actually they meant was, they will stop selling the Liberian passports to non Liberians and make it available to Liberians, the legitimate owners.
The cost of the Liberian ordinary passport is affordable but not available and that’s the money making platform that has been established to steal indirectly from fellow Liberians seeking ordinary Liberian passports. Express has become the way forward to obtaining a Liberian ordinary passports because the cost of express is 4 times than regular. The regular procedure cost $25 U. S and the express cost $100 U.S.
Guess what,the express service they dragged you into will probably take 3 to 4 months before your passport can be ready. Is this the meaning of express? Absolutely not, but Liberians got duped into the express procedure because of the money involved and not necessarily about the faster service. So for me hearing about affordability and not availability is seriously laughable. Making the process expedient at $25 U.S for ordinary Liberian passport will absolutely repaired lot of damages caused in this passport sega for this administration.