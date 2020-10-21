“Don’t Disappoint Me”

— President Weah urges Foreign Minister Kemayah, others, at commissioning ceremony

President George Weah has challenged newly commissioned cabinet ministers to perform to the expectation of the Liberian people in their respective areas of leadership.

He said that given his administration is committed to improving the lives of the citizens, it is incumbent upon every official of the government “to do all they can to deliver the goods and services for which they were appointed.”

The Liberian leader made the remarks on October 19, 2020, during a commissioned ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for four new appointed cabinet ministers. Those commissioned include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Kemayah; Information Minister, Ledgerhood Rennie; Commerce Minister, Mawine Diggs; and Labor Minister, Cllr. Charles Gibson.

“I remind the cabinet that the Liberian people have a high expectation of this government so there is need that you do your best not to disappoint me but the people as well,” he said.

President Weah said his recent appointments were necessary to re-organize the Cabinet and Governance team for effective and productive service. Making remarks on behalf of his colleagues, Foreign Minister, Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Kemayah, thanked President Weah and promised to deliver on the mandate and responsibilities their respective offices demand.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister, Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Kemayah, has promised to reduce the price of a passport. Minister Kemayah said the decision to reduce the price for a passport is in fulfillment of President George Weah’s quest to make Passports affordable to all Liberians.

The Foreign Minister has also vowed to work and ensure the credibility and integrity of the Liberian passports are restored in the diplomatic sector.