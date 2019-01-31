DonamiSports, LFA agree to Prepare for 2020 Dallas Cup

Doc Lawson promises to write U$40,000 check; wants LFA to contribute U$20,000

The president and chief executive officer of DonamiSports, Doc Lawson, yesterday held the first of a series of meetings with the president of the Liberia Football Association, Mustapha Raji and his technical director Henry Brown, on Liberia’s participation in the Dr. Pepper Dallas Cup.

According to Mr. Lawson, Liberia has received an invitation through his organization to participate in the 2020 Dallas Cup soccer tournament in the United States.

Mr. Lawson informed the LFA that the total cost for Liberia’s participation is US$60,000. He told the LFA that he would write a check for US$40,000 as his contribution so that the LFA or the Liberian government must come up with the remaining US$20,000.

Responding, LFA president Mustapha Raji expressed interest in the Dallas Cup competition and mandated his technical director Henry Brown to continue the discussion with Mr. Lawson and report to him for onward transmission to the Executive Committee of the Liberia Football Association.

In 2014, through DonamiSports, Liberia was invited to have participated in the Dallas Cup and during the preparation, a competition was held in several communities and the final selection was done at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium with the involvement of the Liberia Football Association. However, the Ebola scourge at the time could not allow the Liberian team to travel for the tournament.

DonamiSports is a grassroots community football development organization with extensive contacts in the United States. It has a recognized grassroots soccer program for slum communities, including the Township of West Point.

The LFA and DonamiSPorts meanwhile signed a partnership agreement for the two organizations to develop grassroots football in communities throughout the country.

Doc Lawson currently organizes the DonamiSports Cities Challenge Cup tournament that involves U12 and U14 youths throughout the country. The township’s resident coordinator is Mr. Josiah Toe, who has worked with DonamiSports for at least ten years.

The Dr. Pepper Dallas Cup, commonly known as the Dallas Cup, is an annual international football tournament for invited youth teams. The tournament was established in 1980 and is held in Dallas, Texas, with FC Dallas serving as its host club. Venues used for the tournament include the Cotton Bowl and Toyota Stadium.