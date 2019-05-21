‘Do Not Mind Opponents’ Distractive Tactics’

..Pres. Weah tells citizens

President George Weah has called on partisans of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and all well-meaning Liberians to remain resilient in the face of “vicious opposition machinations, and trickery” to divert attention from ongoing national developments, the Executive Mansion said in a release.

According to the release, the President made the comment when he addressed a gathering of CDC partisans on Friday, May 17, 2019 in New Kru Town, where they gathered for primaries to choose candidates for the Montserrado County Senatorial and District #15 Representative By-elections.

He described the planned June 7 peaceful protest as a “ploy shrouded in hypocrisy only to distract Liberians’ attention from many positive interventions his government is making to improve lives and develop the country.”

The President questioned the moral justification, and significance of street protest being organized by detractors under the pretext of “Save the State.”

President Weah acknowledged there were challenges in the economy, which he said his government is endeavoring to make better,” but those, he said, do not amount to the collapse of the state.

He assured Liberians that the country under his leadership will never experience division and stagnation, rather prosperity.

According to the President, his one and half years of leadership have been focused on fixing the systemic economic and social problems, which the past administration left behind.

“Yes, there are challenges, but what we are doing here is to cover the dark holes that have been dug,” he said in reference to the efforts the government is exerting to get the economy back on course.

“Today, they are accusing you for the economy that was bad under their leadership,” President Weah said amid cheers from the partisans. “But let me say that the only reason any Liberian will get into the street is simply, because they were defeated and don’t want you to lead.”

He observed that the planned June 7 “peaceful protest” was a mere display of frustration against the CDC-led government for performing to expectations far more than what those, who led for 12 years could not do.

President Weah told the CDCians at the D. Twe High School Square that he is a “unifier, who is not distracted by the opposition’s machinations intended to divert my attention.”

“What they are doing is to stop you from doing what you are doing,” he said further.

“It is intended to stop you from paving the community roads; connecting the country with paved roads. They do not want to see you modernize the huts of poor people, who have been living in squalor since the founding of the country. It is to stop you from improving the education system,” he added.

Weah told the partisans that the government is giving opportunities to Liberian-owned businesses in keeping with the “Liberians-will-not-be-spectators-in-their-own-economy” promise.

He called on the partisans to stand together during these trying times to lend support to candidates that will contest on the party’s ticket during the upcoming by-elections.

President Weah described Montserrado as the stronghold, heartland and cherished territory of the CDC, which must be shown during these elections.

He urged all CDCians to come out and support their candidates against any opposition candidate to prove the party’s supremacy in Montserrado County.